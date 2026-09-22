Ethiopia, UAE Deepen Economic Partnership As Trade and Investment Opportunities Expand - Ambassador Jemal

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates are stepping up efforts to deepen partnership in various spheres, Ethiopia's Ambassador to the UAE, Jemal Beker told ENA.

The Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary highlighted the expanding partnership as the two countries accelerate cooperation in investment, tourism, trade, and other economic sectors to turn growing diplomatic ties into tangible business opportunities.

He said Ethiopia's ongoing macroeconomic reforms are helping create a more favorable environment for foreign investment by improving the investment climate, attracting international capital, and strengthening the country's integration into the global economy.

The Ethiopian Embassy in the UAE, he added, is playing an active role in promoting Ethiopia's investment opportunities and connecting Ethiopian businesses and projects with potential international investors.

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Ethiopia's abundant renewable energy resources, large and youthful workforce, strategic geographic position, and international connectivity--including through Ethiopian Airlines, are among the country's major investment advantages, Ambassador Jemal pointed out.

The embassy is leveraging international conferences, business forums, investment events, and direct engagement with the private sector to showcase these opportunities and facilitate stronger links between Ethiopian and UAE-based investors.

Ambassador Jemal also highlighted the participation of an Ethiopian delegation led by President Taye Atske Selassie in the annual Global Investment Meeting in the UAE as an important platform for presenting Ethiopia's investment potential and further strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Beyond investment, Ethiopia and the UAE are working to expand bilateral trade by consolidating existing markets while identifying new areas of commercial cooperation.

The embassy is engaging relevant stakeholders and businesses to facilitate stronger connections and help increase trade flows between the two countries.

Tourism is also emerging as another important area of bilateral cooperation.

Ethiopia is seeking to attract more visitors from the UAE by promoting its rich historical and cultural heritage, diverse natural landscapes, and growing tourism destinations.

Initiatives such as "Dine for Nation" are being increasingly promoted to international audiences as part of efforts to position Ethiopia as an attractive tourism destination.

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The two countries are also exploring greater cooperation in technology transfer, professional expertise, and technical support.

Such partnerships could strengthen knowledge sharing, capacity building, and access to technologies that support Ethiopia's broader economic transformation.

Ambassador Jemal said Ethiopia will continue working with the UAE to expand trade and investment, attract more tourists, and strengthen cooperation in technology and professional expertise.

The efforts, he noted, reflect the two countries' broader push to turn their growing bilateral relationship into tangible economic opportunities for businesses and people in both countries.