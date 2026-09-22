Ethiopia: Sovereign Sea Access Inevitable for Ethiopia, Says Birhanu Lenjiso

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for reliable access to the Red Sea is an unavoidable national imperative,a co-founder and former Deputy Director of the East African Policy Research Institute (EAPRI), Birhanu Lenjiso said.

Birhanu, author of Water: 'Ethiopia's Gateway to Prosperity,' told ENA that Ethiopia's growing population, expanding economy, and strategic position in the Horn of Africa make securing sea access an inevitable national objective.

Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access should also be viewed in the broader context of Abay/Nile, he argued that the political and strategic dynamics surrounding the two issues are closely interconnected.

Speaking about Ethiopia's historical relationship with the sea, he pointed to the Aksumite civilization, which was closely associated with maritime trade and commercial links across the Red Sea.

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For Birhanu, Ethiopia's interest in maritime access therefore extends beyond its immediate economic and logistical needs.

"We are not really asking for maritime access because we need a port, or because we have a large population, or because our economy is growing," he said.

He argued that Ethiopia's historical experience and longstanding links with maritime commerce should form part of the country's case when engaging with the international community on access to the sea.

Birhanu, who is also a former State Minister for Irrigation Development, said Ethiopia should strengthen this narrative by bringing together historical evidence with contemporary economic and strategic considerations.

He described maritime access as "part and parcel of Ethiopian identity," saying the historical dimension should not be overlooked in discussions about Ethiopia's relationship with the Red Sea and the wider maritime environment.

Against this background, Birhanu said Ethiopia's objective is to diversify its maritime access and establish arrangements that can provide greater reliability.

"All Ethiopia is asking is to have diversified access to the sea," he said.

He said Ethiopia's large and growing market gives maritime access a broader economic dimension, while developments in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa have made the issue increasingly significant from a regional perspective.

According to Birhanu, Ethiopia's access to the sea could generate benefits beyond the country by connecting its large economy more directly with regional maritime trade and stimulating economic activity across the Horn of Africa.

He said Ethiopia does not necessarily need to pursue a single model for maritime access, pointing instead to a range of possible arrangements with coastal states.

These could include long-term lease agreements, infrastructure corridors, and jointly developed transport and logistics projects, he said.

He cited Ethiopia's longstanding use of the Djibouti corridor as an example of how cross-border infrastructure and economic interests can create mutually beneficial arrangements.

At the same time, Birhanu said dependence on a single major maritime route creates vulnerabilities, making diversification important for Ethiopia's long-term economic interests.

Asked whether Ethiopia's pursuit of maritime access is inevitable, Birhanu said the country's demographic and economic trajectory would continue to increase the importance of securing dependable access to international maritime routes.

He also linked Ethiopia's maritime aspirations to the broader security and economic dynamics of the Horn of Africa.

The region has extensive coastlines and occupies a strategically important position along major international maritime routes, while also facing persistent security challenges, he noted.

In his view, greater economic integration between Ethiopia and coastal states could contribute to trade, infrastructure development, and regional stability.

He argued that Ethiopia's large consumer market and economic potential could become an asset for coastal countries if appropriate access and infrastructure arrangements are developed.

Birhanu said Ethiopia's maritime access and its position on the Nile share what he described as a common underlying principle: equitable use of regional resources.

He argued that Ethiopia's discussions over Abay/Nile and its pursuit of access to the Red Sea should therefore not be treated as entirely separate strategic questions.

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"I don't really see maritime access or maritime access challenge as a separate topic. I believe it is very much connected to the Nile issue. The two waters are separate, but their politics is very much interconnected," he said.

He said Ethiopia's approach is centered on development and equitable access rather than control over the resources of other countries.

"We are asking for equity everywhere. We are asking for development. We are not asking for domination," Birhanu said.

He maintained that Ethiopia's maritime aspirations should ultimately be viewed within the broader objective of strengthening regional economic integration and enabling the country to participate more directly in maritime trade.

"We are not looking for confrontation on Nile. We are not looking for confrontation on the Red Sea. We are looking for cooperation," he said.

Birhanu said such an approach could allow Ethiopia to advance its economic interests while creating opportunities for coastal countries and contributing to the development and security of the wider Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.