Uganda: Wolves Outplay West Brom in Black Country Derby

BBC Sport- - Wolverhampton Wanderers outplayed West Bromwich Albion as Fer Lopez struck the only goal of the game to earn the hosts their first home Black Country derby victory in 15 years.

Without the injured Raul Jimenez, Cesar Peixoto's side made light of the striker's absence as they repeatedly tore holes in Albion's backline - and were denied a larger victory only by the sheer brilliance of Baggies goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

The irony was that it took an error to hand an at times rampant Wolves all three points.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Albion's usually reliable defender Nat Phillips underhit a backpass under pressure and Lopez nipped in to score his fourth Championship goal of the season.

Follow live text coverage of Sunday's Championship games including Black Country derby

It was pretty much all Wolves right from the first whistle. Rodrigo Gomes, Marshall Munetsi and Adam Armstrong went close before O'Leary produced possibly the save of the season to keep out Nasser Djiga's point-blank header, somehow tipping it on to the bar.

Albion did have one 25-yard free-kick from Isaac Price which tested Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

But then Mateus Mane's left-foot shot was saved at the near post by O'Leary, who again had to be at his very best when he superbly stretched out his right arm to deny Munetsi from Mane's left-wing cross.

Lopez also fired just wide - but when he got his next good chances eight minutes after the break, it was a different story.

After all the fabulous free-flowing first-half football that had brought no reward, Wolves went in front thanks to a defensive howler.

Their attackers put such pressure on from closing down the Albion defence that, with one home player on his shoulder, Phillips failed to spot two more lurking and it was the second of them, Lopez, who read his attempted backpass to O'Leary and neatly chipped right-footed over the advancing keeper.

Wolves continued to press and deserved to win by more. But the three points that lifted them back above Albion to fourth on goal difference were satisfying enough to take into the three-week international break.

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Max O'Leary makes a stunning fingertip save to turn a header from the diving Nasser Djiga on to the bar at Molineux

Image source,David Rogers - Getty Images

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Image caption,

O'Leary made a string of fine saves - the best of which was to keep out the diving header of Djiga

Given the unprecedented length of this coming international break, it will not be until Saturday, 10 October when Wolves and Albion play their next matches.

Fifth-placed Albion face another lunchtime kick-off in another Midlands derby, this time at home to 10th-placed Birmingham City.

Wolves will be away to Middlesbrough in a meeting of third against fourth.

The length of this big gap in league fixtures comes on the back of this summer's World Cup having gone on until mid-July - and then there not being any international break in August. Some countries face four Nations League fixtures before normal service is resumed in club football in 20 days' time.