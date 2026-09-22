Namibia: Namwater to Cut Usakos Water Over Unresolved Debt

NamWater has issued a notice to phase down water supply to Usakos after the Usakos Town Council failed to formally accept conditions previously set out by the water utility.

In a notice issued on Friday, NamWater says it had not received written confirmation from the council accepting the conditions contained in its 25 August letter, nor an alternative proposal that would achieve an equivalent outcome.

The utility says the town would face a full water supply suspension from 6 to 9 October if the outstanding matters remain unresolved.

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"As a result, NamWater will implement a phased reduction and suspension programme beginning on Monday," the notice reads.

During the first week, from Monday to Friday, the water supply will be suspended daily from 17h00 until 08h00 the following morning.

From 28 September to 5 October, supply will again be suspended overnight, with an additional interruption from 12h00 to 14h00.

Weekend water supply will also be reduced by about 50%, potentially causing low pressure and outages, particularly in elevated and remote areas.

NamWater says the programme will remain in place until an acceptable arrangement is formally agreed upon with the council.

The utility urges residents and affected institutions to conserve water, increase storage where possible, and make contingency arrangements.

It says health facilities, schools, and other critical institutions would receive tanker support where required.