Namibia: Car Jack Slip Claims Katutura Man

20 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A man died at Katutura after the vehicle he was repairing fell on him last week.

"The deceased was fixing the vehicle from underneath when the jack moved, causing the vehicle to fall on him," national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says in the weekend police report.

The man (33) died on 18 September.

In the Zambezi region, two Zambian nationals, aged 43 and six, drowned in the Mpukano River channel in the Ikaba area after a hippo allegedly struck and capsised their canoe.

Shikwambi says the victims were travelling with the six-year-old's family when the incident took place.

"The canoe capsized, and they fell into the water," she says.

Meanwhile, a man (42) died at Okombahe after collapsing.

He was rushed to a clinic and was declared dead on arrival.

The police are also investigating an attempted murder at Groot-Aub after a man (21) allegedly stabbed another man in the neck with a beer bottle during a fight.

Shikwambi says the victim sustained serious open wounds and was taken for medical treatment.

"The next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue," she says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.