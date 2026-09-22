Namibia: Car Jack Slip Claims Katutura Man

A man died at Katutura after the vehicle he was repairing fell on him last week.

"The deceased was fixing the vehicle from underneath when the jack moved, causing the vehicle to fall on him," national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says in the weekend police report.

The man (33) died on 18 September.

In the Zambezi region, two Zambian nationals, aged 43 and six, drowned in the Mpukano River channel in the Ikaba area after a hippo allegedly struck and capsised their canoe.

Shikwambi says the victims were travelling with the six-year-old's family when the incident took place.

"The canoe capsized, and they fell into the water," she says.

Meanwhile, a man (42) died at Okombahe after collapsing.

He was rushed to a clinic and was declared dead on arrival.

The police are also investigating an attempted murder at Groot-Aub after a man (21) allegedly stabbed another man in the neck with a beer bottle during a fight.

Shikwambi says the victim sustained serious open wounds and was taken for medical treatment.

"The next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue," she says.