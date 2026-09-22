Zimbabwe: Nox's Album Release Delayed After Accounts Hack

Musician Nox Guni's album release plans have been thrown into a tailspin after the hacking of his accounts.

The hacking of the musician's Google account, which controls official streaming platforms, has consequently affected the release of his album, which was scheduled for early next year.

In a statement, his publicist Takemore Mazuruse confirmed the hacking.

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"This is to update music fans and stakeholders that Urban Grooves turned Afro-pop musician Enock Guni, widely known as Nox, has lost access to his Google account after a hacking incident.

"This development has also compromised his official YouTube account, a channel that has previously streamed millions of views and remains essential to how Nox releases music and connects with his audience.

"The tech team is currently working round the clock to recover the Google account. Nox, currently based in Ruwa, Zimbabwe, confirms that the hacking event affected his account credentials and left him unable to regain full control of the official YouTube channel needed to manage uploads and release scheduling.

"Because of this, Nox's new album remains in limbo for now, as he cannot proceed with the proper release process or publish the project and related content through the official channel known to his fans," said Mazuruse.

Nox's album would have marked his first project to be released in Zimbabwe since 2008, after spending time in South Africa.

"Despite this setback, Nox expresses gratitude for being back in Zimbabwe and remains focused on rebuilding. The hacking challenge will not stop the work, and the necessary steps are underway to secure the compromised accounts and restore access so the album can be rolled out through the correct channels.

"Moving forward, Nox reiterates his long-term commitment to supporting and growing Zimbabwe's local creative economy. The focus is to collaborate with promoters, corporates, and government ministries and departments to strengthen professional systems around promotion and distribution, and to create more opportunities for Zimbabwean creative talent.

"Nox appeals to his fans and industry stakeholders to be cautious during this period and to avoid engaging with unofficial uploads or any impersonation accounts.

"Further official updates on the recovery progress and the rescheduled release steps will be communicated as soon as access is restored," added Mazuruse.