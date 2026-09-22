South Africa's Road Agency Instructed to Investigate Zimbabwean Businessman Who Threatened Women With 'Bullets' After 'Being Rejected'

South Africa's Transport minister Barbra Creecy has instructed the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral)'s board to investigate a company linked to a Zimbabwean businessman, Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama, who threatened to kill three women at a Johannesburg restaurant.

Footage of Mudzinganyama threatening the women after his advances were rejected was shared online, sparking outrage.

Government's Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster identified the man as "Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama, a Zimbabwean national."

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Moriel Infrastructure Group, of which Mudzinganyama is a director, received a contract from Sanral. He is also reported to have done business with other government entities.

Creecy moved quickly on Saturday to instruct Sanral to investigate whether Moriel Infrastructure Group had been lawfully appointed as a Sanral contractor, and whether it is fulfilling all its contractual obligations.

The roads agency acknowledged the request and said it would comply.

'I will murder you now and walk'

According to the video, the confrontation started when the women told the man he was not allowed in the ladies' powder room.

According to the recording, he responded with a threat. "I could put a bullet in you now. I do not play. I will murder you now and walk," he said.

He then spoke about the way the women had handled him, telling them how to reject someone.

"You can say no in a nice, respectful way," he said.

The women were recording him at the time, but he said it would do nothing for them. "Recording is nothing," he said.

Restaurant's response

VLAMO Management acknowledged the incident in a statement posted on Instagram.

It distanced itself from the man. "We want to make it clear that the individual involved is not affiliated with, employed by, or associated with our restaurant in any capacity, despite claims that may have been made suggesting otherwise," it said.Read more Survey finds South Africans are living without a plan: Only 28% have a valid will

The restaurant said it acted once management learned of the incident. "Immediate action was taken, and the individual was removed from the premises," it said.

According to Vlamo, the establishment takes "the safety, dignity and wellbeing of women as well as any other guests and our team extremely seriously" and has "zero tolerance for behaviour that compromises the safety or experience of anyone within our establishment."

The restaurant also said it was supporting the women in the video, and was in contact with them.

"We are deeply disappointed by this incident and understand the concern that the circulating footage may have caused. The behaviour captured in the video does not reflect the values, standards or environment we work hard to uphold," it added.

According to reports, the restaurant's management and the victims have laid charges with the local police.Read more Steve Biko Inquest rescued in Gqeberha after funding crisis

Firearm licence could be reviewed

"The incident reportedly took place at VLAMO Restaurant, situated at Sandton Gate in Johannesburg," it added.

The cluster called on the women in the footage to lay charges against the man.

"The victims in these video clips are encouraged to come forward and open criminal cases against the ruffian seen threatening women with being shot and killed," it said.

According to the cluster, a case could allow the Designated Firearms Officer to start a Section 102 procedure under the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

This could result in the man being declared unfit to possess a firearm.

His firearm licences, competency certificates or permits could also be suspended or cancelled.

The cluster also made a broader appeal to the public.

"Threats of violence against anyone, especially women, must be taken seriously and reported," it said.

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Why victims must lay charges

Social media user Taylor questioned the State's approach on X.

"Why can the state not act on this without the victims coming forward when there is clear, indisputable video evidence," Taylor asked.

"A crime against anyone is also a crime against the People of SA surely," Taylor added.

The cluster explained that the State could only lay charges without a complainant in limited cases.

These included murder, offences detected through police investigation, and crimes committed in front of law enforcement officials.

"In any other cases, a complainant (victim) is required to lay charges.

"Police cannot reasonably be expected to investigate an incident that has never been formally reported.

"Victims of crime are therefore encouraged to always come forward, report crime, and cooperate with the investigations so that the criminal justice process can take its course," it said.