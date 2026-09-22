Tanzania: 'Embrace Union Spirit'

Zanzibar — Vice-president Deogratius Ndejembi has urged Union institutions to strengthen cooperation, utilise available opportunities and jointly participate in activities both within and outside the country to enhance efficiency and deliver greater benefits to Tanzanians.

VP Ndejembi also urged heads of Union institutions and government officials to develop a deeper understanding of the concept, principles and implementation of the Union to enable them to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Mr Ndejembi made the call in Zanzibar yesterday while opening a day-long working session for heads of Union institutions aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two sides of the Union.

He said a clear understanding of the meaning and responsibilities of Union institutions was essential in addressing challenges that could arise in the execution of their duties and ensuring effective service delivery to citizens on both sides.

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"It is important for you to understand what Union institutions mean and what their responsibilities are, because this understanding will help address challenges that may arise in the course of implementing your duties," he said.

Mr Ndejembi stressed that knowledge of Union affairs should be firmly embedded within government institutions and should not be regarded as an issue for young people alone.

He urged leaders and government officials at all levels, including heads of institutions and directors of departments, to enhance their understanding of Union matters.

The Vice-President called on participants to use the session to exchange views and experiences, identify common challenges and explore practical ways of addressing problems affecting citizens.

He said institutions responsible for Union matters should recognise that their mandate extends to both sides of the Union and should not be implemented with a focus on only one side.

"Failure to properly embrace the concept of the Union can create challenges in the delivery of services to citizens," he said.

Mr Ndejembi likened the Union to the construction of "one house", saying institutions on both sides should work together rather than compete for space. "Union institutions are building one house. There is therefore no reason for institutions from the two sides to compete or fight over space," he said.

He added that citizens were primarily interested in quality services and better lives, including access to economic opportunities, education and healthcare.

The Vice-President said the effectiveness of government institutions should ultimately be measured by the benefits they deliver to citizens.

He further urged participants to ensure the session went beyond strengthening personal relationships, saying it should result in practical solutions to challenges affecting the implementation of Union responsibilities.

Mr Ndejembi said the government was continuing to take measures to increase public understanding of the Union through public education programmes targeting different groups of citizens.

Minister of State in the VicePresident's Office responsible for Union Affairs and Environment, Eng Hamad Yusuf Masauni, said education on Union matters was important for government leaders and officials because it would strengthen their understanding and improve efficiency.

Mr Masauni said the session was part of the implementation of the Public Education Programme on Union Affairs, noting that limited understanding of the Union was not confined to young people.

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"The challenge of understanding Union affairs is not only among young people. It can also exist among some government leaders, ministers and heads of institutions," he said.

He said Union institutions must carry out their responsibilities on behalf of both sides in accordance with the Constitution, laws and established guidelines.

Mr Masauni also stressed the importance of establishing permanent offices for Union institutions in Zanzibar to facilitate their responsibilities and improve service delivery.

The session brought together 39 heads of Union institutions from both sides, providing a platform to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation and improving implementation of Union responsibilities.