Tanzania: PM Pledges Stronger Government-Religious Ties

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has assured religious institutions of continued government cooperation in promoting social cohesion, strengthening moral values and improving the welfare of Tanzanians.

Dr Mwigulu made the statement yesterday while attending the main service and closing a sevenday camp organised by the Seventhday Adventist Church at Kinyerezi in Dar es Salaam.

He said the government was ready to listen to challenges facing religious institutions, including those arising from laws and procedures that could hinder their development.

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"If there is an area where the law is creating challenges for you, do not complain silently. Speak out so that the government can address it. The President has said there should be no law that becomes an obstacle to the development of our people," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged religious leaders to continue organising camps and meetings that bring believers together, saying such gatherings provide opportunities for learning, sharing experiences and strengthening understanding of religious teachings and good morals.

Dr Mwigulu said proper upbringing of children should begin within families, stressing that parents and religious institutions had an important role in nurturing a generation with good morals, dignity and fear of God.

"We cannot build a better nation, a nation of good people, if we do not do what you are doing," he said.

He also urged believers to continue maintaining peace and solidarity, assuring them that the government would continue protecting freedom of worship in accordance with people's faiths.

The Prime Minister said cooperation between the government and religious institutions was important in addressing social challenges and building a responsible and morally upright society.

For his part, Kinyerezi Seventh-day Adventist Church Pastor Maotola Lumbe thanked the Prime Minister and the government for the support extended to the church after its choir members were involved in an accident at Bahi.