Malawi: Bishop Mtumbuka's Truth Bomb - Exposes Corruption, Blackouts and Broken Passports

Officials squirm in front row as fearless cleric tears into 'collapsed' Malawi during 125th anniversary Mass

A Catholic bishop turned what was meant to be a joyous 125th anniversary celebration into a jaw-dropping takedown of Malawi's government today -- delivering his blistering verdict on the state of the nation to government officials sitting just feet away.

Bishop Martin Mtumbuka of the Diocese of Karonga stunned thousands of worshippers gathered at Mzama to mark 125 years since the first Catholic missionaries set foot in the area, as he abandoned the celebratory script and instead unleashed a damning assessment of life under the current administration.

With officials seated directly in front of him, the bishop calmly but pointedly declared that while the Catholic Church had helped usher in multiparty democracy for Malawi, that democracy has spectacularly failed to deliver justice or basic efficiency to ordinary citizens.

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And he didn't hold back on the details.

"It took a WEEK under Kamuzu Banda -- now it's TWO YEARS"

In an excoriating comparison sure to embarrass those in attendance, Mtumbuka revealed that passports which took just one week to process under former president Kamuzu Banda's rule now take a staggering two years or more to issue.

Missionary priests, he said, used to secure visas within three months. Now, astonishingly, some wait up to five years.

"How can we serve the people when the system itself has collapsed?" the bishop demanded.

Corruption, blackouts and dry taps

The bishop then turned his fire on what he branded rampant corruption bleeding the country dry, accusing powerful officials of siphoning money from public institutions -- leaving hospitals stripped of drugs, councils starved of resources, and ordinary citizens abandoned without basic services.

He didn't stop there. Mtumbuka slammed the endless electricity blackouts and dry taps that have become a grim fact of daily life for millions of Malawians, branding them nothing less than an assault on human dignity.

Stop blaming colonial missionaries, bishop tells nation

In perhaps his most cutting remark of the day, the bishop took aim at the shameful state of the Tsangano Road -- declaring that anyone still blaming long-departed white missionaries for its condition, some 125 years later, "is not thinking straight."

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"After 125 years, responsibility is ours," he told the stunned congregation.

Government officials seated at the front made no public response as the bishop's words rang out across the grounds. Worshippers, meanwhile, were left buzzing, with many later praising the bishop's willingness to speak hard truths that few in power dare utter.

Tonight, the faithful have a phrase for it: "Bishop Mtumbuka pa chilungamo sagonja" -- when it comes to truth and justice, he does not bend.