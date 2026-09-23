Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Flamingos in Perfect Run With 2-0 Victory Over Burkina Faso

Nigeria's U17 Girls, the Flamingos, continued their impressive run at the 2026 WAFU B U17 Girls Cup with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burkina Faso U17 at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro on Monday.

In a tightly-contested first half, both sides failed to break the deadlock despite creating promising openings. The Flamingos, runners-up of the inaugural edition of the tournament staged in Ghana two years ago, dominated possession and pressed high but were unable to convert their chances, as the Burkinabe defence remained resolute.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 82nd minute when Mary Dunstan found the back of the net with a well-taken finish. The goal sparked celebrations on the Nigerian bench and shifted the momentum firmly in favour of the Flamingos.

Nigeria doubled their advantage deep into stoppage time when Oluwakemi Adegbuyi struck in added time of the second period to seal the victory and put the result beyond doubt.

With the 2-0 win, the Flamingos remain top of the table with a perfect nine points from three games, continuing their unbeaten run in the competition.

The result further strengthens their position as favourites for the trophy, as they now turn attention to their next fixture with confidence and momentum.