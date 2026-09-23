Nigeria: NIS, NSC Bicker Over Ownership of 200-Bed Athletes' Hostel in Abuja

The National Institute for Sports (NIS) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) are embroiled in an institutional dispute over the ownership and control of a 200-bed athletes' hostel located within the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The disagreement escalated following the issuance of separate and conflicting quit notices by the two agencies to unauthorised occupants of the facility.

Located in Package B, opposite the Athletes Development Centre, the hostel was originally intended to support Nigeria's sporting development.

On Monday, September 21, the Head of the Department of Works at the NIS, Jude Abu, raised concerns over the ownership of the facility while conducting newsmen on a media tour of the hostel.

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According to a statement issued by Ben Ogbemudia, Special Assistant on Media to the Director-General of the NIS, Abu maintained that the facility belonged to the institute.

Abu expressed displeasure over the removal of an official NIS notice from the premises by the NSC on Sunday, September 20, and its replacement with an eviction notice issued under the authority of the Commission.

He described the action as provocative and unlawful, insisting that the ownership of the property was not in doubt and remained vested in the institute.

"Both the NIS and NSC are independent government parastatals. The NIS is in no way subservient to the NSC. I call on all unauthorised occupants and intruders to vacate the premises on or before Dec. 31.

"Failure to comply will compel NIS to take necessary legal action to reclaim the facility," Ogbemudia quoted Abu as saying.

N6bn contract awarded for hostel upgrade -- NSC

Meanwhile, amid the dispute, the Director-General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, disclosed that the Commission had awarded a N6bn contract for the renovation and upgrade of the hostel.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, Kola Daniel, Olopade expressed surprise that the NIS, which he described as an institute under the NSC, was claiming autonomy and equality with the Commission.

"The NIS is an Institute under the NSC, so such information shouldn't go out. At this point, I think something is missing.

"Already a contract to the tune of N6b has been awarded to a contractor to put the facility in order for the use of athletes.

"The federal government has appropriated money for the project and one institution under the NSC is still claiming ownership over the same property," he said.

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Although Olopade said he did not want to engage in a dispute with a subordinate, he maintained that the NIS was an institute under the supervision of the NSC.

"You and I know NIS is an institution under the NSC. The NSC is the supervisory body overseeing the affairs of the NIS," he stressed.