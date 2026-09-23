Nigeria: Tinubu Extends Vacation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his working vacation by a few days, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has said.

According to Onanuga, the President will "return to Nigeria at the weekend, following the extension of his working vacation by a few days."

President Tinubu departed Nigeria on August 30 for London to begin what the Presidency said was a three-week working vacation.

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After spending a week in London, he moved to Paris, France, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Mr Vincent Bollore, whose media group includes Canal+, Multichoice, and Universal Music Group.

Meanwhile, Onanuga said since the President began the vacation, he has "continued to keep in touch with home, directing the affairs of the nation, like ordering an independent panel to investigate the death of 37 illegal miners in Minna, following their detention by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among other things."

Also while away, President Tinubu delegated Vice President Kashim Shettima to represent him at some official functions.

The Presidency said even though Shettima left Abuja on September 20 for New York to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who has also been representing the President at events, will continue to do so.

"On the political front, the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Senator Abubakar Yari, has been leading notable party leaders in consultations with prominent traditional rulers in the country," the statement added.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked the Presidency to explain who is in charge of the country following President Tinubu's vacation in France and Vice President Kashim Shettima's engagement at the United Nations.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, said the country could not be governed by assumptions or presidential social media posts from Europe.

Atiku also expressed concern over the security challenges and rising fuel prices in the country.

He said: "These are not ordinary times. Yet the President is abroad. The Vice President is abroad. The Senate President is abroad. And Nigerians have not been told, in the clear constitutional language required of a serious democracy, who is exercising the powers of the President."