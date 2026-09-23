Nigeria: Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend Over Argument About HIV Infection

Police said the suspect confessed that during an argument with his girlfriend, he struck her on the head with a pestle, resulting in her death, and then he subsequently wrapped and dumped her remains inside the toilet.

The police in Enugu State have arrested a 30-year-old man, Chibuike Okpara, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and concealed her body in a toilet within his apartment in the state.

The state police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Tuesday that the incident occurred at Olympic Layout, One-Day Area, Enugu State.

The statement identified the deceased simply as Chinyere.

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"The suspect was rescued from an angry mob and re-arrested by Police operatives attached to Awkunanaw Division on 21 September 2026, at about 6:30 p.m., following information that he had allegedly murdered his girlfriend," Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said.

The spokesperson said preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect allegedly killed the victim on 19 September, wrapped her remains in a nylon and locked them inside the toilet in his apartment.

"The offensive odour of the decomposing body subsequently attracted neighbours, who forced the door open and apprehended him before the arrival of the police.

"The putrefying remains were evacuated to a mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while efforts are ongoing to trace and notify her relatives," he said.

Why I killed my girlfriend - Suspect

Mr Ndukwe said during preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and also claimed that he murdered the victim following an argument between him and the deceased over allegations of who infected the other with HIV.

The police said: "He further stated that, during the argument, he struck the deceased on the head with a pestle, resulting in her death, and subsequently wrapped and dumped her remains inside the toilet."

Video clips

PREMIUM TIMES obtained video clips which showed some neighbours beating up the suspect over the incident.

Witnesses then informed this newspaper that the incident happened at the One-Day Area by Agbani Road in the state.

In one of the clips, the suspect, whose hands were tied, alleged that he killed his girlfriend because she allegedly wanted to infect him with HIV.

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Another clip showed the decomposing body of the victim inside the toilet.

Some neighbours were heard reminding the suspect that he had been repeatedly warned about the possibility of harming the victim.

A neighbour was heard saying they recovered hard drugs from the suspect's apartment. But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the claim.

Investigation

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to investigate the killing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Giwa also directed the SCID to ensure that the suspect was prosecuted upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The commissioner cautioned members of the public, particularly young women, to inform trusted relatives or friends of their movements and exercise caution about whom they visit or spend time with.