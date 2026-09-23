Nigeria: CARSPO 2026 - Police Explore New Tools, Strategies for 2027 Elections

A major session on Tuesday focused on "Smart Policing: How AI and Digital Technologies Are Transforming Law Enforcement." It was delivered by Ross Alabo-George, principal consultant at Proxy Logic Limited, an IT solution company.

The Nigeria Police Force is exploring artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and other digital technologies to strengthen crime prevention, investigations and security management ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The development featured prominently on Tuesday, the second day of the sixth Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers (CARSPO 2026), held in Owerri, Imo State.

The conference, themed "Developing a Nigerian Police Roadmap for Effective Management of Security During Elections," brought together senior police officers and experts to examine contemporary policing challenges and develop strategies for managing security before, during and after the 2027 elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event coordinated by Lenders Consult International and led by its Managing Director, Shina Philips, is part of efforts to provide a platform for senior police officers and experts to examine emerging security challenges.

A major session on Tuesday focused on "Smart Policing: How AI and Digital Technologies Are Transforming Law Enforcement," delivered by Ross Alabo-George, principal consultant at Proxy Logic Limited, an IT solution company.

Mr Alabo-George urged the police to accelerate the transition from traditional policing to intelligence-led and technology-driven crime prevention, while stressing that sound processes and governance must support digital transformation.

"You cannot digitise or transform digitally without a solid process," he said.

He said smart policing should move the Force from responding to crimes after they occur to preventing them through intelligence, data and technology.

"The police have to move from traditional policing methods and continue their trajectory into smart policing, which means moving from crime-first to prevention-first policing," he said.

Mr Alabo-George identified data integration, AI and analytics, performance management and public trust as important pillars of smart policing.

He said the police had begun integrating data with some government agencies but needed to digitise its own large volume of records still held in physical form.

"The wider and most critical task is the data the police already have, sitting in drawers and lockers in hard-copy form. That has to be automated and digitised," he said.

He also warned that criminal elements could exploit digital technologies to spread misinformation and create tension during the 2027 elections.

"With the elections coming next year, digital miscreants can use technology as a weapon. The police must be prepared for that reality," he said.

Police deepen digital transition

Responding to the presentation, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, said the Force was already deploying technology in areas such as facial recognition, CCTV analysis, and intelligence gathering.

"Talking about AI in policing is not new to us," Mr Disu said.

He said the Force has specialised technology teams and is using analytics to support investigations, although some of its capabilities cannot be discussed publicly.

"I have seen instances where we have been able to solve cases through CCTV and facial recognition," he said.

Mr Disu also disclosed plans to introduce digital systems for taking police statements in selected stations as part of a transition towards paperless policing.

"We have identified some police stations where we are going to start. Statements will be taken without you needing to write anything. The moment you make your complaint, it is written by itself," he said.

He said the Force was also developing a Nigeria Police AI-powered platform through which members of the public could ask questions, as well as projects involving a digital crime diary and a police digital assets registry.

Election security, media relations

Former Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, also delivered a lecture titled "Election Security Governance: Role of the Nigeria Police, Challenges and Way Forward for the 2027 General Elections."

The lecture examined the police's responsibility for providing a secure environment for voters, electoral officials, and other participants throughout the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another session was delivered by media personality Reuben Abati on "Managing Media Relations: Communication Skills for Police Managers."

The session focused on effective communication, media engagement and the role of police managers in communicating accurately and responsibly with the public.

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, also delivered a lecture on "Law Enforcement Guidance for Policing Public Demonstrations and Protests in Nigeria," focusing on professional policing, public safety and respect for citizens' rights.

The second day also featured strategic discussions and an interactive session with Mr Disu, as senior officers examined operational preparedness, strategic communication and emerging security threats.

CARSPO 2026 opened on Monday with a warning from Mr Disu that police officers must remain politically neutral ahead of the 2027 elections.

"We protect citizens and enforce the law. We do not decide political outcomes," Mr Disu said.

The conference, which ends on Wednesday, is expected to produce recommendations to strengthen policing practice, inter-agency coordination, and election security management ahead of the 2027 general elections.