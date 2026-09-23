Kenya: MPs Put KPA On the Spot Over Sh8.3bn Mombasa Port Road

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly Transport and Infrastructure Committee have demanded answers from the Kenya Ports Authority over the Sh8.3 billion cost of a 1.8-kilometre road project at the Port of Mombasa.

The MPs questioned KPA officials on Tuesday over what they termed the unusually high cost of the project, with the committee chairman, Ndia MP George Kariuki, saying Parliament would seek a special audit to establish whether taxpayers were getting value for money.

The committee raised the concerns during an inspection of KPA headquarters and port facilities in Mombasa, where officials were questioned about the scope, procurement and financing of the project.

Acting KPA managing director Fredrick Oyugi and the authority's chief engineer, Mr Nyaga, were asked to explain why the project had been allocated billions of shillings despite covering a relatively short stretch.

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"This question has been in the media. Yes, you handle heavy cargo, but the figure is suspicious. We want to know what special materials are being used on this road; we want to see the advertisement, how many contractors showed interest and who was awarded the contract," Kariuki said.

"We have seen wastage of public resources in this country, and that is part of the reason we are here. You are spending Sh8 billion on a 1.8-kilometre road while our youth are suffering out there it is unacceptable. As a committee, we will be asking for a special audit of this road to establish the facts," he added.

Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang' turned the spotlight to the legal framework under which KPA committed its internal revenues to the project.

"From which legal authority did you get the mandate to spend internal revenue without engaging the National Treasury and the National Assembly? You are just administrators here. We want you to contextualise this decision within the Constitution," he said.

KPA defence

KPA officials said the project should not be viewed as an ordinary road construction venture, arguing that it is a complex port transport infrastructure project designed to address traffic conflicts and improve the movement of cargo.

The development involves widening the Port Road from the Gantry Workshop towards Gates 18 and 20 and is intended to divert traffic away from the container terminal. KPA documents list the contract value at Sh8.344 billion.

The project includes a 1.8-kilometre dual carriageway, of which about 704 metres will be an elevated viaduct supported by bored piles and reinforced concrete structures. The viaduct is designed to rise to about 15 metres above ground level in some sections.

KPA has previously said the design was informed by recommendations of a 2018 TradeMark Africa traffic management study, which identified the Back of Port Road corridor as a major bottleneck requiring a grade-separated transport solution.

The authority has also explained that the project involves more than tarmacking, with works including bridge structures, drainage, retaining walls, utility relocations, electrical and ICT infrastructure and security installations. Some sections run near critical petroleum infrastructure, making a conventional ground-level road impractical.

KPA has said the contract was awarded through an international competitive tender after four bidders submitted offers ranging from about Sh8.3 billion to Sh9.6 billion. The tender was awarded to Stecol Corporation and Miliki Development Company Joint Venture after it emerged the lowest evaluated responsive bidder.

The authority has previously maintained that the project represents value for money, saying its cost should be considered against the specialised engineering works involved rather than simply calculated on the basis of the length of the road.

Project progress

The project, which began in March 2025, is scheduled for completion in March 2027. By June 2026, KPA had reported physical progress of 49.3 per cent, with subsequent reports putting completion at about 50 per cent.

KPA says the road will improve connectivity between the port, Gates 18 and 20, Kipevu Road and the Northern Corridor while reducing traffic conflicts inside the port.

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The authority has linked the investment to rising cargo volumes and the need to improve efficiency, safety and the port's ability to handle future demand. The Port of Mombasa currently has 22 berths and two container terminals with an annual combined capacity of about 2.3 million TEUs, according to KPA.

Officials told the committee that the road forms part of the authority's long-term master plan and that its design was intended to address accidents and congestion caused by the interaction of heavy port traffic, cargo operations and human movement.

The KPA team undertook to provide the committee with the tender documents, project designs, cost details and other records requested by the MPs.

The committee is expected to hold a further sitting with KPA as it seeks clarification on the procurement, financing and technical justification for the project.