Malawi: MPs Push to Bring Chichewa Into the House As Parliament Grills Top Officials Over Language Shake-Up

Malawi's Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs has descended on the Office of the Clerk of Parliament, grilling top officials over a bold proposal that could see Chichewa and other local languages finally take centre stage on the floor of the National Assembly.

The high-level engagement, held at the Parliament Building in Lilongwe, saw MPs press for updates on the plan to let Members of Parliament debate in local languages -- a move that would mark a dramatic break from the English-only tradition that has long dominated Malawi's Legislature.

Breaking the English monopoly

At the heart of the discussions is a proposal to allow MPs to ditch English in favour of Chichewa and other local languages during debates -- a change campaigners say would make Parliament more accessible and representative of ordinary Malawians, many of whom speak little or no English.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But it's far from a simple switch.

The Committee is now wrestling with the legal, procedural and institutional headaches the shake-up could bring, examining exactly what changes would be needed -- from translation and interpretation systems to procedural rule changes -- to make the move work without derailing the smooth running of parliamentary business.

To get a fuller picture of what's at stake, MPs are lining up meetings next week with the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), the Lost History Foundation, officials from the University of Malawi (UNIMA), and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development -- bringing together language experts, civil society and government voices to help shape the proposal.

Also on the agenda

Alongside the language debate, the Committee also received updates on two other major fronts: a sweeping review of Parliament's Standing Orders, briefed by Deputy Clerks Chikondi Kachinjika (Corporate Services) and Joseph Manzi (Procedural Services), and ongoing efforts to secure financial autonomy for the Legislature -- a push aimed at freeing Parliament from budgetary dependence on other arms of government so it can properly fulfil its constitutional watchdog role.

If adopted, the local languages proposal would represent one of the most significant shifts in how Malawi's Parliament conducts its business in decades -- putting Chichewa, spoken by the vast majority of Malawians, on equal footing with English in the country's highest legislative chamber.