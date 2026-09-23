Sudan: US-Egypt-Sudan Meeting in New York Discusses Peace Efforts

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem and US President's Senior Adviser for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos met in New York on Sunday to discuss efforts to advance existing diplomatic initiatives and create conditions for a sustainable political settlement in Sudan.

Abdelatty stressed the need to preserve Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its national institutions and state capabilities. He called for intensified regional and international efforts to end the conflict through dialogue and negotiation.

Boulos said the talks focused on the urgent need to agree on a path towards lasting peace. He said Sudanese civilians urgently need a humanitarian truce that could pave the way for comprehensive civilian dialogue and a unified, peaceful Sudan.

The meeting follows separate talks in Cairo between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe, who also discussed the war and the need for continued US-Egyptian coordination on Sudan.

Former Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is also in New York, leading a delegation from the Civil Democratic Alliance for Revolutionary Forces (Somoud), for talks with US and other international officials on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The delegation has called for an immediate, comprehensive humanitarian truce and stronger measures to protect civilians and ensure aid reaches those in need.