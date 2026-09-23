Sudan: Somoud Anti-War Forces Call On UN Security Council for Immediate Truce in Sudan

New York — Civilian forces opposed to the war in Sudan have called on the UN secretary-general and members of the Security Council to take urgent international action to make an immediate, comprehensive humanitarian truce in Sudan a priority, alongside measures to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian aid can reach those in need.

A delegation of the Civil Democratic Alliance for Revolutionary Forces (Somoud), led by former Prime Minister of Sudan Dr Abdallah Hamdok, began a two-week visit to New York on Sunday, to hold meetings with officials from the United States and other countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a joint letter sent to the secretary-general and Security Council members on Monday, Somoud called for immediate measures by the Security Council to halt external intervention by extending the arms embargo to cover all of Sudan. They also called for perpetrators of violations to be held accountable.

The civilian forces stressed that they do not recognise the legitimacy of any current authority in the country, and called on international institutions not to legitimise any authority established through a coup or acquired through the use of force.

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The Somoud also called on the UN secretary-general and Security Council members to support an inclusive Sudanese peace process that excludes only the National Congress Party, its Islamic Movement, and their affiliated fronts, and leads to a democratic civilian transition.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.