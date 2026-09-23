Sudan: Civilians Flee North Kordofan As Fighting Escalates

Ed Debba / Hamrat El Sheikh Locality / El Mazroub — Civilians are fleeing the Hamrat El Sheikh locality of North Kordofan as military operations intensify, with the Emergency Lawyers Group reporting a large wave of displacement.

The group said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have deployed an unusually large number of fighters and vehicles inside residential areas and among homes, prompting residents to flee.

Some have been forced to shelter in the open, while others have headed to Umm Santah in North Kordofan and Ed Debba in Northern State.

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The displacement comes amid a sharp escalation in military operations across North Kordofan. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have announced taking control of several villages around Sodri and El Mazroub, while the Kordofan Observatory warned that fighting could soon reach El Mazroub.

The Observatory said El Mazroub had maintained relative stability throughout the war, with its civil administration taking a neutral position and working to keep the area out of the conflict. It said the recent military advances and RSF withdrawals from nearby areas have fuelled fears that fighting could spread to the town.

Residents have already begun leaving El Mazroub for safer areas, including El Obeid and Omdurman, according to testimonies received by the Observatory.

The Emergency Lawyers Group condemned the deployment of military forces inside residential areas and warned that it poses a direct threat to civilians. It called on the warring parties to halt operations that endanger civilians, keep military activity away from populated areas and ensure safe passage for those fleeing.

The group also called for humanitarian access to displaced civilians, while the Kordofan Observatory urged humanitarian and human rights organisations to monitor developments and prepare for further displacement if fighting spreads.