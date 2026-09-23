South Africa: From Toothache to Cancer - Bedridden Free State Woman Seeks Answers After Years of Treatment

A toothache led to a rare cancer diagnosis.

Mosai is bedridden and can no longer walk after treatment.

Sasolburg Hospital allegedly turned her away.

What started as a toothache in 2021 led to a rare cancer diagnosis and years of medical treatment for 29-year-old Lerato Mosai.

Four years later, the Sasolburg woman is bedridden and dependent on her mother for her daily care.

Mosai first went to a dentist after experiencing severe toothache in 2021. Several teeth were removed, but the pain continued.

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During another examination, the dentist noticed swelling on the hard palate of her mouth and referred her for further investigation at Mediclinic Emfuleni Hospital.

"After the dentist examined me and removed the third tooth, he observed that I was swollen on the hard palate of my mouth, with a blister that looks like a pimple," says Mosai.

A biopsy in April 2021 confirmed that Mosai had adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare cancer that can occur in the salivary glands.

By early 2024, the cancer had progressed and Mosai returned for specialist treatment.

In March 2024, Mosai was admitted to Lenmed Hospital in Lenasia South, where she underwent extensive surgery to remove the tumour and part of her upper jaw. This was followed by radiation treatment.

"I went to the surgery walking and full of life. Today I can't walk, take care of my son, I can't even turn myself on the bed," Mosai says.

"I need justice."

She continues to receive medical care related to her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

Reconstructive surgery

Mosai says she was told that part of her jaw would need to be reconstructed following the cancer surgery.

"In October 2024 I was booked for another operation which was for the artificial jaw reconstruction, according to the specialist," she says.

She says she woke up after subsequent treatment having undergone procedures involving her thighs and neck, with a feeding tube inserted into her stomach. Mosai and her mother, Monalisa allege that some procedures were carried out without adequate explanation or consent.

Medical records reviewed by Health-e News show that tissue was taken from Mosai's thigh as part of reconstructive surgery. The records also document complications and further procedures.

Mosai's mother says her daughter subsequently developed severe pain in her thigh and difficulty walking. Mosai eventually became unable to walk and now relies on her for care.

"I received Lerato as if I was being handed a dead person to bury."

The medical records document the thigh procedure and subsequent complications, but do not establish why Mosai is now unable to walk or whether the procedure caused her loss of mobility.

Medical records reviewed by Health-e News include signed consent documentation. The family disputes whether all the procedures were adequately explained to them before they were performed.

Surgeon denies allegations

Mosai has since taken legal action over her treatment. Dr Zain Dangor, the maxillofacial surgeon involved in Mosai's treatment, is represented by MacRobert Attorneys. His legal representative, Hanneke Verwey, who responded on his behalf, says the matter is pending before the High Court.

"Our client is defending those proceedings, disputes and denies the allegations made against him," Verwey says.

She says the issues will be determined through the court process and that Dangor's professional obligations regarding patient confidentiality prevent him from commenting publicly on Mosai's clinical treatment.

Makunyane Attorneys, which represents Mosai, confirmed that legal proceedings have commenced.

"Due to the nature of the issues raised in the proceedings, we shy away from litigating in the media and/or disclosing any other information beyond this," the firm says in a statement in response to Health-e News' questions.

Turned to the public health system

Mosai's family says by March 2025, they had run out of private medical funds and turned to the public health system for help.

Her mother says she took Mosai to Fezi Ngubentombi Provincial Hospital in Sasolburg, but that she was turned away because she did not have her medical history and a referral letter from the private doctors who had treated her.

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She says they returned on another occasion when Mosai was experiencing severe pain but again did not receive the help they were seeking.

Mosai subsequently received care at Sebokeng Hospital in Gauteng after experiencing severe abdominal pain. She was also treated at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital last year for problems with her feeding tube.

Her mom says she is currently receiving care at National District Hospital in Bloemfontein, where she has been assessed by a specialist. According to her family, doctors are examining her legs and reviewing the operations she previously underwent.

But according to Monalisa, her daughter's condition has deteriorated and the family is increasingly concerned about her health.

Health-e News sent questions to the Free State Department of Health about whether there are any records of Mosai being assessed at Fezi Ngubentombi Provincial Hospital and why she was allegedly turned away.

The department had not responded by the time of publication.