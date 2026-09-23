Angola: Over 2.5 Million Angolans Update Voter Registration Data

Malanje — At least 2.5 million Angolan citizens aged 18 and over across the country have already updated their data as part of the Official Voter Registration process, which has been under way since June.

The information was provided in Malanje by the National Director of Official Voter Registration, Pascoal Santana, at the end of a visit by Minister of Territorial Administration Daniel Félix Neto to assess the progress of the process in the province.

According to the director, technical and material conditions are currently being put in place to enable Communal One-Stop Public Service Centres (BUAP) to become operational in the coming days.

He said that, alongside the fixed service, mobile data registration teams have been prioritising recondite areas.

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Regarding Malanje Province, he stressed that the daily target set has been met, with more than 112,000 citizens having already updated their voter registration data.

He noted that, of the 56 centres planned for Malanje, 26 have already been installed at municipal headquarters.

Meanwhile, the director stressed that the voter registration data update process and mobilisation activities in Malanje have now been reinforced with the delivery of 54 vehicles, 27 of which are for municipal administrations following the new Political-Administrative Division, while the remainder will strengthen the BUAP fleet.

Minister of Territorial Administration Daniel Félix Neto spent several hours working in Malanje, where he assessed the operation of the One-Stop Public Service Centres (BUAP) in the municipalities of Cacuso, Calandula and Quéssua. PBC/DOJ