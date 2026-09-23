Angolan President Discusses Stronger Cooperation With Canadian Prime Minister

22 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

New York — Angolan President João Lourenço on Tuesday met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in New York, where they discussed strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, held at the United Nations headquarters on the sidelines of the Angolan Head of State's participation in the 81st UN General Assembly, provided an opportunity to review relations between the two countries.

Angola and Canada have maintained diplomatic relations since 3 February 1978 and have sought to expand cooperation in political, economic and development areas.

Areas of common interest include the diversification of Angola's economy, private-sector growth, renewable and clean energy, agribusiness and stronger business partnerships.

The two countries have also identified opportunities for cooperation in health and education, as well as trade and investment.

On the economic front, Canada has expressed interest in supporting Angola's economic diversification process and sustainable development, while Angola is seeking to expand agricultural exports to the Canadian market.

Relations between the two countries also include cooperation in peace and security, particularly Canadian support for peace, disarmament and reintegration processes in Angola. SR/ART/DOJ

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