South Africa: The Continuation of Femicide in SA Is a Societal Failure

23 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By South African Medical Research Council (Samrc)

A woman goes out for a run, not to provoke, not to challenge, not to invite danger, but simply to enjoy the freedom of movement, exercise, and relaxation that should belong to every human being. Yet for many women, even the simplest act of jogging carries an unspoken calculation of risk. One has to first negotiate in her mind: Which route is safest? What time is too late? Who should know where I am? Will I make it home? The tragedy is not that women ask these questions. The tragedy is that they have to.

What has the world become when more than half the population of women in South Africa cannot freely participate in ordinary activities they love like jogging without fear of being killed? What kind of society forces women to negotiate with danger every time they step outside? It is a painful reality that many women do not merely live their lives; they continuously have to negotiate their safety, before they can even think about enjoying what they love. This shows that women in South Africa are not free, which is a structural issue. All that Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo wanted was to have a peaceful moment, enjoying what she loves, running. What was meant to be a fulfilling moment, like many other runs she takes, was that day viewed by a heartless coward (s) as an opportunity to brutally violate and take her life. What freedom do women in South Africa have?

One cannot help but ask: Are women being punished merely for existing? What have women done to deserve such extraordinary levels of cruelty? The answer, of course, is nothing. Yet women continue to bear the burden of having to navigate their existence, explaining, defending, and protecting themselves against crimes they...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.