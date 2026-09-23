Kenya: Number of ATMs Falls Amid Shift to Digital Banking

Nairobi — The number of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Kenya fell by 2.66 percent to 2,228 in 2025 as banks and customers increasingly shifted to mobile and digital banking.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report, the number of ATMs declined by 61 from 2,289 in December 2024.

CBK attributed the decline to banks encouraging customers to use mobile and digital channels, increased competition from mobile money services such as Safaricom's M-Pesa and the need to reduce operating costs.

"The number of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) decreased by 61 (2.66 percent) to 2,228 in December 2025, from 2,289 in December 2024," CBK said.

The decline comes as mobile money and digital banking services continue to handle more transactions. Safaricom's M-Pesa platform has 40 million monthly active customers and processes about 37 million transactions daily.

Over six months to March 6, 2026 , M-Pesa processed more than 21.9 billion transactions worth Sh20.2 trillion, with the system capable of handling up to 6,000 transactions per second.