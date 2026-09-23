Namibia: Traditional Leader Seeks Answers On Okahandja-Okondjatu Road

23 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Mureti Royal House of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority has called on the government to speed up the construction of the Okahandja-Hochfeld-Okondjatu road, saying communities are still waiting for clear timelines.

Ombara Mburaa Mureti, head of the Mureti Royal House, says the road is important for communities in the Otjozondjupa region and could improve connections to other parts of the country.

"We as a community are still in the dark regarding concrete timelines and progress," Mureti says.

He says works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi visited the community last year and made a commitment regarding the road, but little progress has been seen.

"Many among us now regard that earlier commitment as an empty promise," he says.

Mureti says the road could serve as an important link between the Trans-Kalahari road network, Gobabis and Grootfontein, while reducing pressure on the B1.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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