South Africa: 11 Killed in Mass Shooting At a House Party in KZN

Eleven people, including a pregnant woman, were killed when three gunmen opened fire on a gathering inside a house in KwaMakhutha on Tuesday night.

Police say some of the victims were already known to Crime Intelligence in connection with alleged illegal activities, though further details have not been released.

Eleven people were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire on a gathering inside a house in the Ziko area of KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said 13 men and one woman, believed to be pregnant, were reportedly at a party inside the house when three men arrived and opened fire. Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene. Four others were taken to hospital, where one later died from their injuries.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Netshiunda said preliminary investigations found that some of the victims were already known to Crime Intelligence in connection with alleged illegal activities, though police said they could not share further detail at this stage in order to protect the investigation.

KwaMakhutha SAPS and the eThekwini District Tracing Team were deployed to the scene, and the case is expected to be escalated to a provincial unit given the scale of the attack. Investigators have not yet said why the group was targeted, and no arrests have been made.