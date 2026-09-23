Uganda: Lyantonde Health Centres Found Closed During Working Hours

Several government health facilities in Lyantonde District have been found closed during official working hours, leaving patients stranded and prompting the Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Vanansio Bagatireyo, to order the arrest of some health workers over alleged absenteeism.

The discovery was made during an inspection of health facilities in the district, with officials visiting Mpumudde Health Centre III, Kabatema Health Centre II and Kaliiro Health Centre III.

At Mpumudde Health Centre III, both the facility and staff houses were found locked, raising questions about the whereabouts of health workers expected to be on duty.

Kabatema Health Centre II was also found closed. One health worker was found at the staff quarters and was ordered by the RDC to open the facility and attend to patients.

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At Kaliiro Health Centre III, patients had gathered waiting for medical attention, but the inspection team found no responsible health workers available to attend to them.

The situation prompted Bagatireyo to direct police to arrest the officer in charge of the facility and have the matter taken forward for prosecution over the alleged failure to ensure that health services were available.

"We have found health facilities closed during working hours, yet government employs health workers to provide services to the people. We cannot allow this kind of absenteeism to continue. Those responsible must account for their actions," Bagatireyo said.

Residents said absenteeism by health workers was not a new problem, with some alleging that facilities are particularly poorly staffed during weekends.

Sadati Waliggo, a resident, said patients sometimes travel long distances to health centres only to find them closed.

"This is not something that has happened today alone. The health workers are always absent. Even when you come here during the weekend, you can hardly find someone to attend to you. You reach the health centre and find the doors closed, yet people come here because they need treatment," Waliggo said.

Residents said the situation forces some patients to travel to distant health facilities in search of treatment, while others resort to alternative forms of care.

"We are asking the district to take action against health workers who are always absent. If someone is employed by government but does not report for duty, they should be held accountable because it is the ordinary people who suffer," another resident said.

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Another resident said staffing problems become more pronounced over weekends.

"During the week you may find one or two workers, but when it comes to Saturday and Sunday, it becomes very difficult to find health workers. A patient can come with a serious problem and find nobody to help them," the resident said.

Lyantonde District has 18 health facilities, comprising six Health Centre IIIs, 11 Health Centre IIs and Lyantonde General Hospital.

District leaders said they will continue monitoring health facilities and taking disciplinary action against health workers found absent from duty.

Residents have called for stronger enforcement of attendance requirements and disciplinary action where repeated absenteeism is established, saying failure to report for duty undermines access to essential healthcare services.