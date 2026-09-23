Uganda: Cerebral Palsy - It Is Time to See the Mother Behind the Child

Every year on October 6, Uganda joins more than 75 countries in marking World Cerebral Palsy Day, a day that celebrates people with cerebral palsy, challenges stigma, and calls for a more inclusive society.

Across the country, disability organisations, rehabilitation centres and parent groups are doing important work, but as we strengthen these efforts, we must recognise the person who is often standing quietly behind the child: the mother or primary caregiver.

Caring for a child with cerebral palsy is a demanding, round-the-clock commitment. It means feeding, bathing, dressing, lifting and positioning a child every day, administering medicine, and carrying out home-based exercises.

Many mothers also travel long distances for physiotherapy, medical reviews and assistive devices, all while caring for other children, managing a household and trying to earn a living. Research estimates the prevalence of cerebral palsy among Ugandan children at approximately 2.9 per 1,000 a statistic that represents thousands of families needing sustained support.

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Transport to rehabilitation facilities is expensive, specialised services are not always available, and some mothers lose jobs because they cannot leave their children without suitable care.

Cerebral palsy is still wrongly linked to witchcraft or wrongdoing by the mother, a misconception that pushes families to hide their children and delay seeking help. This reality is personal to me: as a single mother of four, including a 12-year-old son with cerebral palsy, I understand the sacrifice this care demands. That experience led me to found the Darraine Cerebral Palsy Organization (Darraine CPO), built on the belief that no mother should walk this journey alone.

What we consistently forget to do is support the caregiver alongside the child. A child may be referred for therapy, but attendance falters when a mother cannot afford transport. Home exercises may be recommended, but they cannot be carried out properly when caregivers have received no training in how to do them.

Community and primary healthcare workers are rarely equipped to identify developmental concerns early or connect families to the right services.

Rehabilitation ,physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, assistive devices and nutritional support remains concentrated in urban centres and out of reach for many. And fathers and extended families too often leave mothers to carry the physical, emotional and financial burden alone.

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This is the call to action: Uganda needs coordinated care that places both the child and the caregiver at the centre. That means training caregivers in feeding, positioning, mobility and communication; offering counselling, peer-support groups and respite care; and creating economic-empowerment opportunities so mothers can earn an income while caring for their children.

It means government institutions, rehabilitation providers, disability organisations and civil society strengthening coordination and referral networks so resources reach the families who need them most. Darraine CPO is doing its part through an awareness and fundraising car wash on September 6th, and the Darraine Charity Event on October 9th and 10th, supporting 50 caregivers and their children with a health camp, psychosocial support and basic-needs donations.

This World Cerebral Palsy Day, let us stop asking "What is wrong with this child?" and start asking what support the child needs to thrive , and what the caregiver needs to make that possible. Awareness may open our eyes, but practical support changes the lives of both the child and the caregiver.

The author is the founder, Darraine CPO and a MUBS MBA student