Namibia: Countdown Begins for the 2026 Windhoek Jazz Festival

The Windhoek Jazz Festival is set to make its return on 7 November, promising music enthusiasts a refreshed programme and an enhanced visitor experience.

The annual event brings together local, regional, and international performers for a celebration of live entertainment in the capital.

Organisers say the 2026 edition will place a stronger emphasis on creating a world-class festival atmosphere by combining live music with food and beverage offerings, local vendor exhibitions, and networking opportunities.

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City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya has highlighted the importance of the event in supporting Namibian talent and boosting the local economy.

"The Windhoek Jazz Festival was established to celebrate the power of music in bringing people together while creating opportunities for local, regional, and international artists to perform on one stage," she says.

"Our vision is for the festival to become a signature event on Windhoek's cultural calendar and a meaningful contributor to the growth of Namibia's creative economy."

Amutenya says supporting local musicians remains a core focus of the festival.

"For us, jazz is more than a genre of music. It is an experience that connects people, inspires creativity, and creates lasting memories," she says.

"Every year, we strive to elevate the festival and provide audiences with an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and entertainment."

While the complete line-up has not yet been announced, the 2026 festival will feature a mix of jazz artists, tribute acts, contemporary musicians, and local performers.

The event aims to celebrate music, culture, and togetherness, aiming to bring diverse audiences together while promoting Windhoek as a destination for cultural experiences.

Further details regarding the venue, ticket prices, sales outlets, and vendor participation forms will be released through official communication channels in the coming weeks.