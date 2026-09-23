Namibia: Goethe-Institut to Present 'Echoes of the Future'

The Goethe-Institut Namibia will present 'Echoes of the Future', a multi-sensory audiovisual experience bringing together Namibian and German artists to explore memory, identity, place, rhythm, transformation and cultural exchange.

The event will take place at the Goethe-Institut Namibia's newly renovated premises at 6 Simeon Shixungileni Street in Windhoek on Friday from 18h30.

Developed through the Creative Lab 2026, the project combines sound, visual art, movement, storytelling and audience participation. It was created during three weeks of collaboration and experimentation involving creatives working across music, poetry, visual art and performance.

The participating artists include storyteller Cassidy Karon, Banger Drums, producers Spiiriit and Devitchi, poet Q°es, visual artist lvminvs and Berlin-based DJ Nika Herero.

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Project coordinator Michelle Namases says the initiative gives creatives space to experiment without the pressure of producing a predetermined outcome.

"'Echoes of the Future' is an invitation to connect with stories, places, and people through play, experimentation, and curiosity," Namases says.

"Creatives don't often have the time or space to explore without the pressure of a specific outcome. Through Creative Lab, we wanted to create an environment where artists could wonder, collaborate, and take creative risks freely. And if there is failure along the way, it becomes part of the discovery," she says.

The Creative Lab encourages participants to work beyond their individual disciplines, resulting in new collaborations and approaches developed through dialogue and experimentation.

The Goethe-Institut says the project forms part of its continued efforts to promote creative exchange between Namibia, Germany and the wider international arts community.

The event is free and open to the public.