Namibia: MP Questions Labour Supply for Rogue Employers

Swapo parliamentarian Justina Jonas says labour-hire agencies should face tighter restrictions on supplying workers to employers who fail to comply with labour laws.

Jonas posed questions on the regulation of labour-hire agencies and their client employers to justice and labour relations minister Wise Immanuel in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

She wants the minister to explain how many private employment agencies are registered and licensed in Namibia, how many have valid licences and how many have been inspected over the past three years.

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Jonas also seeks details on agencies found operating without valid licences or committing other labour-law violations, and what enforcement action has been taken.

She is further seeking figures on workers employed through labour agencies in sectors including retail, mining, oil and gas, construction, security and fishing.

"A key issue will be whether proposed amendments to the Employment Services Act will prevent agencies from supplying labour to non-compliant employers and stop labour hire from being used to undermine workers' rights, including trade union and collective bargaining rights," reads the notice that Jonas tabled.

Jonas wants to know whether amendments to the law will address the use of labour hire for permanent jobs forming part of user enterprises' core business.

She further seeks an update on consultations and when the amendment bill will reach parliament.