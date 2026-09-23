Namibian Conservationist Jaco Muller Dies in Gyrocopter Crash

Tributes have poured in for prominent Namibian conservationist and Rhino Momma Project founder Jaco Muller, who died in a Kunene gyrocopter crash on Saturday.

Muller, who was the founder of one of Namibia's largest privately run white rhinoceros breeding projects, died while monitoring wildlife and tracking bushfires in the region.

African Drilling Namibia, the groundwater drilling company Muller was associated with on social media, on Sunday expressed their "deepest shock and heartfelt sadness" over his death.

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"We have lost a profound friend and a steadfast supporter. Jaco's unwavering belief in us and his encouragement were sources of great inspiration. His kindness, integrity, and passion for his work will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. May you find comfort and strength," the company says.

Fellow conservationist Ruben Lambrechts took to social media with some photos and a tribute.

"It's with a very heavy heart that I pay tribute to Jaco Muller, the founder of the amazing Rhino Momma project, who tragically passed away yesterday.

"Not only was Jaco one of Namibia's greatest rhino conservationists and played a massive role in the fight against rhino poaching, but he was also one of the kindest people I have ever met," he says.

Lambrechts says although he only had the privilege of knowing Muller for a short time while making a YouTube video with him to help raise funds for rhino conservation, his kindness, passion, and dedication left a lasting impression on him.

Muller's death leaves a huge void in Namibia's conservation community, but the work to which he dedicated his life will live on in every rhino protected through his efforts, Lambrechts says.

"My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him during his life.

"May you find strength and comfort in knowing how much his work and dedication meant to Namibia's conservation community," he says.

The Rhino Momma Project also shared its tribute on social media.

"It is with shattered hearts that we say goodbye to our founder, Jaco Muller. Jaco was the heart and driving force behind the Rhino Momma Project. What began with his dedication to help rhinos became a lifelong mission to protect them, breed them and, above all, give them a future," they write.

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"He was a conservationist in the truest sense of the word. A protector, a visionary, and a man who refused to simply stand by while a species he loved was under threat. Because of his dedication, countless lives have been touched, and generations of rhinos will continue to walk the land he worked so tirelessly to protect."

The Rhino Momma Project further says every rhino protected, every calf born, and every future life saved will carry a piece of Muller forward.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, two grandchildren, parents, and sister.