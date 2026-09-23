Southern Africa: Namibia Join Zambia in U20 Cosafa Cup Semifinals

Namibia completed a perfect Group A campaign at the TotalEnergies CAF under-20 Africa Cup of Nations | Cosafa Qualifier on Tuesday as they defeated Seychelles 3-0 to become the second team to book their place in the semi-finals.

Hosts Mozambique also produced an emphatic display as Alírio Cuna scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory over Mauritius, taking his tournament tally to five goals and putting his side firmly in contention for a place in the knockout stages as the best runner-up.

Namibia finished top of Group A with nine points from three matches, having scored five goals without conceding, while Mozambique claimed second place with six points and a goal difference of +7.

Seychelles finished third with three points, while Mauritius ended their campaign without a point.

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The 12-team competition runs until September 27, with the three pool winners and the best runner-up advancing to the semi-finals. The two finalists will qualify for the TotalEnergies CAF under-20 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2027.

Namibia had already taken control of Group A with successive 1-0 victories over Mauritius and Mozambique and needed only a draw against Seychelles to guarantee their place in the semi-finals. But the Young Warriors made their intentions clear as Rashid Naobeb opened the scoring in the 15th minute to register his second goal of the tournament.

Namibia took that advantage into halftime before Mateus Ashitenda doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.

Lukas Sakeus completed the victory 12 minutes from the end as Namibia maintained their 100% record and recorded a third successive clean sheet.

The result sees them join Zambia in the semi-finals after the Junior Chipolopolo secured top spot in Group C with a game to spare on Monday.

Mozambique also produced an impressive performance as they brushed aside Mauritius 5-0 to give themselves an excellent chance of advancing as the best runner-up.

Cuna struck twice in the opening 19 minutes, breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute before doubling his side's advantage seven minutes later.

Khensane Machel added a third in the 25th minute as Mozambique took a commanding lead into halftime. Cuna completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute to move clear at the top of the tournament's goalscoring charts with five.

There was still time for Rizan Romao to add a fifth goal six minutes into stoppage-time, completing the biggest victory of the tournament so far.

Cuna had also scored twice in Mozambique's opening 4-1 victory over Seychelles and has now contributed five of the hosts' nine goals at the tournament.

Mozambique's six points and healthy goal difference leave them well placed in the race for the fourth semi-final berth, although they must await the conclusion of Groups B and C on Wednesday.

The final round of group matches promises plenty of drama as defending champions South Africa seek to protect their lead in Group B when they face Eswatini at ABB Stadium 1 at 12h00 CAT.

Amajita have six points from two matches following victories over Lesotho and Angola, scoring five goals without conceding. A draw against Eswatini would guarantee South Africa top spot.

Angola, who have three points, meet Lesotho simultaneously at ABB Stadium 2 and will hope to secure another victory to keep their qualification hopes alive.

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Eswatini also have three points after their dramatic 3-2 victory over Lesotho and know they must defeat South Africa to have a chance of progressing.

In Group C, Zambia have already secured their semi-final place following successive victories over Malawi and Comoros. They conclude their campaign against Botswana at ABB Stadium 1 at 15h00 CAT, while Malawi take on Comoros at ABB Stadium 2 at the same time.

Malawi have three points and need another victory to give themselves a chance of advancing as the best runner-up, while Botswana and Comoros have a point each.

Matches will be streamed live for free on Fifa+, Cosafa's YouTube channel and CAF TV. Matches will also be broadcast on TVM.