Namibia: In the Lion's Den - Zambezi Prides Kill 70 Cattle

An escalating lion population in the Zambezi region has led to 70 head of cattle being killed in three months, sparking safety concerns among local farmers.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism has revealed that seven head of cattle were killed in June, 25 in July, and 38 in August.

Ministry spokesperson Vilho Hangula says the accelerated cattle killings by prides of lions in the past three months took place in the Makanga area of the Linyanti constituency, as well as in the Lusese Conservancy area in the Kabbe North constituency.

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He says due to the increasing lion population, some of the younger males have been chased away from the main prides, forcing them into settlements away from protected areas.

"These lions now tend to prey on livestock in those areas, as there is very little natural prey. Other contributing factors are that most of the cattle posts are established in close proximity to protected areas.

"The lions follow the cattle into the grazing areas and attack them while grazing," he says.

Hangula urges the communities to remain vigilant, promptly report problem animals, properly kraal livestock, guard crop fields, avoid unnecessary movement in wildlife areas, and use established early warning systems.

"Together with conservation partners, the ministry continues to implement predator-resistant kraals, community awareness programmes, rapid response mechanisms, early-warning systems, and support through the human-wildlife conflict self-reliance scheme," he says.

Hangula says the owners of the 70 head of cattle will be paid for their losses as per existing human-wildlife conflict policies.

Local farmer James Musiyalike says he lost about three cows valued at N$35 000 last month. He says he expects to lose more due to lions roaming where his cattle graze.

"We are even afraid for our own lives, especially for our cattle herders who are in the field with the cattle daily. The environment ministry must take these lions back to where they belong or kill some of them. Even two years back I lost two oxen.

"We are losing a lot, and then we will be arrested if we kill these lions," he says.

Another farmer, Simasiku Mwiya, says the lions often kill the cattle while they are inside the kraal and called on the environment ministry to act immediately.

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"These days we are afraid to go anywhere, even just to go relieve ourselves in the nearby bushes. We have children who go to school early in the morning, and they are at risk of being attacked," he says.

Kasika resident Nsunduno Libuku (34) was attacked by lions while he was herding cattle near the Chobe River in the Kabbe South constituency last year.

He survived the attack with injuries to his hand, face, neck and head.

In 2024, Likando Mambena was attacked by a stray lion while returning to his village, Chefuzwe, on the outskirts of Katima Mulilo.

He sustained a broken arm as a result.