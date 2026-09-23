Rwandan Doctor Appears in UK Court Over Alleged Role in 1994 Genocide

Dr Vincent Brown, formerly known as Vincent Bajinya, has appeared before a London court facing seven charges over alleged involvement in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, in the first such prosecution brought in the UK.

A 65-year-old Rwandan doctor has appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London over allegations that he directed and encouraged killings during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Dr Vincent Brown, formerly known as Dr Vincent Bajinya, is facing one count of conduct ancillary to genocide and six counts of conduct ancillary to murder as a crime against humanity.

The charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following a seven-year investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Policing War Crimes Team, which began in September 2019 after a formal request from the Rwandan government.

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The CPS said the charges relate to alleged offences committed in Kigali's Rugenge district in April 1994.

Prosecutors allege that Brown encouraged others to kill members of the Tutsi ethnic group with the intention of destroying the group, in whole or in part.

They also allege that he directed or incited acts of murder carried out by others during the genocide.

The charges are brought under Section 52 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, which allows UK courts to prosecute certain international crimes committed overseas.

The CPS said the alleged offences formed part of a widespread or systematic attack against civilians.

The six murder-related charges concern six alleged victims: Dominique Mukurarinda, Immaculee Mukankusi, Gerasi Rurangirwa, Leandre Mbogoye, Charlotte Kamaguja and Olivier Tuyishime.

Prosecutors allege that those killed included members of the same household, a taxi driver, a mother and her young son.

Brown, who is originally from Kigali and now lives in Islington, north London, appeared in court while in custody and confirmed his name and address.

The charges make him the first person to be prosecuted in the UK in connection with the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, according to the CPS.

The genocide lasted about 100 days in 1994, during which more than a million people were killed, predominantly Tutsi, along with moderate Hutus.

At the time of the alleged offences, Brown was a medical doctor and headed the Department of Family Health within Rwanda's National Office of Population.

He had qualified as a doctor in Rwanda in the 1980s and lived in Kigali with his wife and young son.

Brown later moved to the United Kingdom, where he worked for Praxis, a London-based organisation supporting refugees, including Rwandans. He also served on the Refugee Nurses Task Force, which was established to advise the British government.

The Metropolitan Police said its War Crimes Team carried out an extensive investigation involving international cooperation before the CPS authorised the charges.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said the prosecution followed a review of evidence submitted by the police.

"The charges relate to allegations that Dr Brown took part in the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994," Ferguson said.

"He is alleged to have directed and incited acts of murder and genocide carried out by others."

The CPS stressed that the prosecution decision was made independently of the police and government and that Brown has the right to a fair trial.

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The CPS has also warned against commentary or the sharing of information that could prejudice the ongoing criminal proceedings.

The case is now expected to proceed through the British courts, with Brown due to appear at the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court.

The allegations against him remain unproven and Brown is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The case is also significant because Britain has previously investigated Rwandan genocide suspects living in the country, but this is the first time UK prosecutors have brought charges relating to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

The Metropolitan Police said investigations into other people suspected of involvement in international crimes committed during the genocide remain ongoing.