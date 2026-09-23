Uganda: Museveni Orders Faster Afcon 2027 Preparations, Pushes for Single East African Visa

President Museveni has directed government agencies to accelerate preparations for Uganda's co-hosting of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Kenya and Tanzania, including infrastructure and regional travel arrangements.

Museveni issued the directive at State House Entebbe after meeting Confederation of African Football (CAF) Acting Secretary General Samson Adamu and Uganda's National AFCON Task Force, led by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

The meeting focused on Uganda's preparedness to host matches during the continental tournament, which is scheduled to begin on June 19, 2027.

Museveni called for faster implementation of priority infrastructure projects, including stadiums, training facilities, roads, airport infrastructure and accommodation in the host cities.

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He stressed the need for the projects to be completed within the required timelines and for the facilities to meet CAF standards.

Uganda is preparing to host matches at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Hoima City Stadium and Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira, alongside designated training facilities.

The Uganda Local Organising Committee said earlier this month that the three competition stadiums were on course for completion by December 2026 following a second physical inspection by CAF. The inspection also covered nine of Uganda's designated training facilities.

At Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium, works were reported to be about 80 per cent complete, while upgrades at Hoima City Stadium had reached about 95 per cent following additional requirements identified by CAF.

The preparations extend beyond stadiums. Government has also identified roads, aviation, accommodation, health services and other supporting infrastructure as essential to Uganda's hosting obligations.

Hoima, for example, is preparing for the tournament alongside developments at Kabalega International Airport and upgrades to other facilities required to support teams, officials and visitors.

Museveni also highlighted the need for closer coordination among the three host countries, particularly in facilitating the movement of football fans, teams, officials and other visitors across East Africa.

He said he would engage his counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania on a proposed single visa arrangement for the tournament.

The proposal is intended to make movement between the three host countries easier during AFCON 2027 and is part of the wider regional coordination under the PAMOJA hosting arrangement.

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CAF President Patrice Motsepe recently said the three countries still faced preparation challenges but expressed confidence that they would meet the requirements for the tournament, while urging them to accelerate work ahead of the June 2027 kick-off.

Uganda is therefore entering a critical phase of its preparations, with the government facing deadlines to complete stadiums, training grounds and supporting infrastructure while also putting in place arrangements to accommodate the expected movement of teams, officials and supporters.

AFCON 2027 will be jointly hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, marking the first time the continental championship will be staged across three countries.