Uganda: Kabale Targets 47,794 Children in Measles-Rubella Immunisation Drive

Kabale District has intensified mobilisation ahead of the national Measles-Rubella immunisation campaign, targeting 47,794 children aged between nine months and 59 months.

The five-day campaign will run from October 1 to 5, 2026, across the country as health authorities seek to strengthen protection against measles and rubella among young children.

Addressing district councillors at Kabale District Rukiko Hall, the District Health Officer, Dr Gilbert Mateeka, said health workers and Village Health Teams (VHTs) will conduct the exercise in schools, communities and places of worship.

"Our teams will start with schools on Thursday and Friday, October 1 and 2, then move to communities over the weekend before returning to schools and selected villages on Monday, October 5, to cover children who might have been missed," Mateeka said.

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He urged parents and guardians to ensure all eligible children are presented for vaccination, warning that the district could face outbreaks despite having no reported measles or rubella cases so far.

Mateeka said neighbouring districts have recorded an increase in measles infections over the past three years, putting Kabale at risk because of the highly contagious nature of the disease.

"Kabale has not registered any measles or rubella cases, but neighbouring districts have reported a rise in measles infections in the last three years, which puts Kabale at risk due to the highly contagious nature of the disease," he said.

The campaign will target children aged nine to 59 months, with health teams expected to use schools and community-based approaches to maximise coverage.

Kabale Chief Administrative Officer Robert Mugabe tasked district councillors with taking an active role in mobilising residents, describing local leaders as key change agents in community health programmes.

"You should use platforms such as churches, burials and community meetings to sensitise the public," Mugabe said.

Kabale District Resident Commissioner Michael Kyakashari also called for public support for the campaign, noting that measles is highly infectious and can spread rapidly.

He urged the District Health Department to strengthen coordination by dividing the district into manageable zones to improve mobilisation and coverage.

"The District Health Department should zone the district into manageable areas for better coordination and coverage," Kyakashari said.

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District authorities are now relying on health workers, VHTs and local leaders to ensure eligible children are reached during the five-day exercise and that those missed during the initial rounds are followed up.