Uganda: Masindi Targets 59,000 Children in Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

Masindi District has stepped up preparations for the national measles-rubella vaccination campaign, with health authorities targeting about 59,000 children as Uganda seeks to contain outbreaks reported in several parts of the country.

The five-day campaign, scheduled for October 1 to 5, will target children aged nine to 59 months, with vaccination services to be provided through schools, health facilities and outreach posts across the district.

The appeal was made during a district coordination meeting at the District Health Officer's Resource Centre, where local leaders, health officials and other stakeholders reviewed preparations for the exercise.

Representing the District Chairperson, Social Services Committee Chairperson Nicholas Babwetera reminded parents and caregivers of their responsibility to protect children through immunisation.

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He urged parents to take eligible children to designated vaccination points during the campaign.

The Deputy Mayor of Masindi Municipality, Aisha Nakamya, who represented the Mayor, commended the District Health Office for involving stakeholders early in the preparations.

"We need more joint efforts among local leaders, health workers, parents, schools and the wider community to enhance health service delivery," Nakamya said.

Masindi District Health Officer Dr Nicholas Kwikiriza Magambo said Uganda has recorded measles outbreaks in recent years, including cases reported in neighbouring districts such as Kiryandongo and Hoima.

"The situation at hand has necessitated a nationwide campaign by the Ministry of Health to curb further spread," Kwikiriza said.

The Assistant District Health Officer in charge of Maternal and Child Health, Brian Mugisha, said Masindi is targeting approximately 59,000 children during the exercise.

He said vaccination teams will operate through schools, health facilities and outreach posts to bring services closer to communities and make it easier for parents and caregivers to access the vaccines.

The district has so far received 9,000 doses of the Measles-Rubella vaccine for the campaign.

With the district targeting about 59,000 children, health officials will need to coordinate vaccine distribution closely as additional supplies are made available to ensure that all eligible children can be reached during the exercise.

Health workers are expected to work with local leaders, schools, parents and other stakeholders to mobilise communities, coordinate vaccine distribution and maximise coverage during the five-day campaign.

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The district leadership has urged parents not to wait until children develop symptoms before seeking vaccination, but to use the campaign as an opportunity to ensure eligible children are protected.