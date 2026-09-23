Uganda: Gomba Chase Sixth Masaza Cup Title As Semi-Final Battles Begin

The Buganda Masaza Cup has entered its decisive stage, with Gomba Lions, Butambala, Kyaggwe and Bugerere remaining in contention for the prestigious trophy.

For Gomba, the semi-final represents another step towards extending their dominance of the competition. The Lions are the most successful team in Masaza Cup history, having won the title five times, and are now chasing a record-extending sixth crown.

Standing in their way first are neighbours Butambala, who are still searching for their maiden Masaza Cup title.

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The other semi-final brings together Kyaggwe and Bugerere, two sides equally determined to make history by lifting the trophy for the first time.

The four teams booked their places in the last four after surviving a highly competitive quarter-final stage.

Gomba were drawn against Buddu, Kyaggwe faced Mawogola, Butambala took on Busujju, while Bugerere were paired with Kyadondo.

Kyaggwe made a strong start against Mawogola, winning the first leg 2-1 away from home before completing the job with a 3-1 victory in the return leg to progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Butambala's route was considerably more difficult.

After losing the first leg 1-0 to Busujju, they needed a response in the return leg and eventually forced the tie into a penalty shootout.

Butambala held their nerve from the spot, winning 4-2 to book their place in the semi-finals.

Bugerere also needed penalties to eliminate Kyadondo.

The two sides drew 0-0 in the first leg before playing out a 1-1 draw in the return match, leaving the tie level on aggregate.

Bugerere eventually won the penalty shootout 5-4 to secure their place in the last four.

Gomba, meanwhile, gave themselves a significant advantage in the first leg against Buddu, producing one of the quarter-final stage's most convincing performances with a 3-0 victory at Kabulasoke.

Buddu responded in the return leg with a 1-0 victory, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit.

Gomba progressed 3-1 on aggregate and kept their quest for a sixth title alive.

The quarter-final exits brought the campaigns of Buddu, Busujju, Kyadondo and Mawogola to an end.

They joined the ten teams eliminated earlier in the competition--Bulemeezi, Buvuma, Busiro, Mawokota, Singo, Bululi, Kooki, Kabula, Ssese and Buweekula.

Now the focus shifts to the semi-finals, where every match carries considerably greater weight.

The first legs will be played on Sunday, September 27, with Butambala travelling to Kabulasoke to face Gomba, while Bugerere will host Kyaggwe.

The return legs will see Gomba travel to Butambala, while Kyaggwe will visit Bugerere.

The aggregate winners will advance to the final, while the two losing semi-finalists will meet in the third-place playoff.

The final is scheduled for October 31 at Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku.

Gomba enter the final stages with the weight of history behind them. Five previous titles have established the Lions as the competition's most decorated side, but their next challenge is to turn that history into another championship run.

Butambala, meanwhile, have an opportunity to rewrite their own history by reaching a final and potentially claiming their first title.

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For Kyaggwe and Bugerere, the motivation is similar. Neither has previously lifted the Masaza Cup, meaning one of them will have the opportunity to reach the final and move within touching distance of a maiden crown.

Football analysts have tipped Gomba and Kyaggwe to meet in the final, setting up a potential showdown between the competition's most successful side and one of the teams seeking its first title.

But before that possibility can become reality, Gomba must overcome Butambala, while Kyaggwe must find a way past Bugerere in what promises to be a closely contested final-four stage.

With only two places available in the October 31 final, the road to Wankulukuku now runs through four matches that will determine who gets to play for the Masaza Cup--and who is left to wonder how close they came.