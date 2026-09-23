Africa: All of Africa Today - September 23, 2026

UN Chief Says Security Council Remains 'Unjust' Without Permanent African Seat

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said the lack of a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council is no longer defensible. Guterres made the remarks on Tuesday, September 22, while addressing the opening of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York - his final General Assembly opening address before his term ends on December 31, 2026.

"The Security Council was designed in the aftermath of World War II. But the world has fundamentally changed since then," Guterres told world leaders. He pointed specifically to Africa, saying that most of the continent was under colonial rule when the United Nations was established in 1945. His remarks come amid renewed global momentum around UN reform.

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Eleven Killed in Mass Shooting in South Africa's KZN Province

Eleven people were killed and three others wounded after gunmen opened fire inside a residence in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, on Tuesday night. Police reported that 13 men and a pregnant woman were attending a gathering in the Ziko area when three men arrived and opened fire. Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a manhunt is underway. Preliminary investigations indicate that several victims were previously known to Crime Intelligence regarding alleged illegal activities, though further details are being withheld to protect the ongoing investigation.

Niger's Junta Strips Five More Exiled Critics of Nationality

Niger's military junta has stripped five more exiled opposition figures of their citizenship, extending a controversial policy targeting critics of the administration, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

On September 17, 2026, junta leader Abdourahamane Tiani signed a decree revoking the nationality of the prominent Nigeriens living abroad. The decree stems from a 2024 executive order establishing a national terrorism database - a tool HRW criticizes for overbroad inclusion criteria, inadequate due process, and heightened risks of statelessness.

"The Niger junta has been depriving perceived political opponents of their nationality without meaningful due process, and contrary to Niger's obligations to prevent statelessness and protect fundamental rights," said Ilaria Allegrozzi, HRW's senior Sahel researcher.

Moroccans Head to Polls as Youth Unemployment Takes Center Stage

More than 15 million registered voters are set to elect members of Morocco's lower house of parliament. Wednesday's vote marks the first general election since a Gen Z-led protest movement brought thousands of young people into the streets last year to demand employment, improved healthcare and education, and relief from the rising cost of living.

Frustrations resurfaced in July when large numbers of young Moroccans attempted to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in search of work in Europe. Consequently, job creation and youth engagement have become central campaign promises across the political spectrum. However, while some young voters see the ballot box as a vehicle for reform, others express little confidence that the outcome will improve their daily lives.

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U.S. to End Health Funding in Zimbabwe After Rejected Deal

The U.S. government will conclude its health assistance programs in Zimbabwe at the end of September following Harare's decision to decline a new bilateral funding model over data privacy concerns. Over the last two decades, the U.S. has played a key role in supporting Zimbabwean public health, including funding antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) for HIV treatment and stipends for healthcare workers.

"Because of that, Zimbabwe has achieved HIV epidemic control, with more than 95% of people living with HIV receiving treatment," said U.S. Ambassador Pamela Tremont, emphasizing that sustaining those gains must remain the primary goal under local leadership.

Ambassador Tremont said the U.S. has updated its global health delivery model around a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) framework requiring co-investment from host nations. Following Zimbabwe's rejection of the bilateral agreement, U.S.-funded health operations are set to wrap up on September 30.