Nigeria: EFCC Urges Lga Chairpersons to Ensure Increased Allocations Benefit Nigerians

"The EFCC is equally committed to transparency and accountability at the sub-national level and would want to see the improved resources flow to the third tier of government translate into improvement in the quality of lives of the grassroots population," he said.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has urged local government chairpersons to ensure that increased allocations to councils translate into better services for residents.

Mr Olukoyede made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the maiden Annual National Conference of Local Government Council Chairmen and Traditional Rulers Councils.

Represented by the commission's Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC chairman stated that local government resources should be used to address the needs of communities.

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According to a statement by EFCC, he noted that the commission was committed to promoting transparency and accountability at the grassroots.

"The EFCC is equally committed to transparency and accountability at the sub-national level and would want to see the improved resources flow to the third tier of government translate into improvement in the quality of lives of the grassroots population," he said.

The call comes amid concerns about the management of public funds and the delivery of essential services by local governments.

In October 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported the launch of the Nigerian Local Government Integrity Index, which assessed corruption risks and accountability across the country's 774 local government areas.

The assessment covered fiscal transparency, public service delivery and anti-corruption enforcement, among other indicators.

In July, this newspaper reported that Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State received N10.08 billion in federal allocations over 19 months, while some key public facilities remained in poor condition.

The investigation raised questions about the use of public funds and the services available to residents.

Tinubu calls for grassroots development

President Bola Tinubu said his administration was working to bring the government closer to citizens by expanding access to public services and promoting development at the local level.

The president, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, stated that Nigeria could not achieve development from the centre alone.

"Since 2023, [the administration] has pursued national development with a strengthened belief that Nigeria cannot develop from the centre alone. Development must take root from the bottom up," he said.

Mr Tinubu urged local government chairmen to prioritise primary healthcare, basic education, rural roads, access to safe water, food systems and support for small businesses.

He also called for opportunities for women and young people.

EFCC reports N1.23 trillion in recoveries

Mr Olukoyede said the EFCC had recovered more than N1.233 trillion between October 2023 and the period covered by its recent stewardship account.

The recoveries included about $684.48 million, £373,905.78 and €9.34 million, he said.

According to him, approximately two-thirds of the naira recovered had been returned to ministries, departments and agencies, state revenue services, companies and individuals.

He noted that federal and state tax recoveries amounted to about N288.1 billion during the period under review.

The EFCC chairman added that about N661.32 billion and $492.37 million had been released to beneficiaries, including individuals, companies, government institutions and revenue authorities.

"Recovery reaches its highest value when recovered assets are returned to citizens or converted into productive national use," he said.

Mr Olukoyede cited the Federal Government's allocation of N50 billion each from recovered funds to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP).

He also referred to the conversion of the forfeited former NOK University in Kaduna State into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

He revealed that the institution had enrolled 1,909 students by December 2025.

EFCC highlights links between economic crime and security

Mr Olukoyede explained that economic crimes and national security threats were increasingly connected.

He identified terrorist financing, illegal mining, cross-border cybercrime and money laundering as security concerns.

The commission's specialised enforcement portfolio had recorded 920 cases and 212 convictions, with further investigations and prosecutions ongoing, he said.

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Nearly 60 per cent of the commission's processes and operations had also been digitalised.

Mr Olukoyede stated that the EFCC was investing in its Cybercrime Rapid Response Centre and investigative technology to protect Nigeria's digital economy.

"We will investigate professionally, prosecute on the strength of evidence and respect the constitutional role of the courts in determining guilt or innocence," he said.

"No title should place anyone outside the reach of the law, but neither should the fight against corruption be separated from due process."

He noted that the commission was strengthening its internal standards through new arrest and bail guidelines and conflict-of-interest safeguards.

Mr Olukoyede also linked Nigeria's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October 2025 to sustained inter-agency reforms in which the EFCC played a central role.

He said the development was important for economic growth, Nigeria's international reputation and investor confidence.