Nigeria: NPFL Preview - Enyimba Fight to End Nightmare Start As Kano Clubs Chase Top Spot

With the early league table beginning to take shape, the fifth round promises another decisive set of fixtures; from Enyimba's battle to escape the bottom to the growing competition at the summit, where Doma United, Barau FC and the chasing pack continue to fight for early control of the NPFL title race

It's just match-day 5 of the Nigeria Premier Football League, but the pressure is already mounting on Enyimba, with the nine-time champions facing another stern test against Sporting Lagos at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba on Wednesday.

The People's Elephant have endured a nightmare opening to the 2026/27 campaign, losing all three of their matches so far and finding themselves at the foot of the NPFL table as the only team yet to pick up a point.

It is an understatement to say it has been a particularly difficult start for Emmanuel Deutsch and his men, who have scored just once and conceded five goals in their opening three outings.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Their latest setback came at home against another Lagos side, Inter Lagos, who stunned the Aba giants over the weekend to leave the club's supporters questioning the direction of a team that has dominated Nigerian football for decades.

Now, Sporting Lagos arrive with another opportunity to take part in the Aba based side's "Promo points giveaway" or for the sleeping giants, Enyimba to begin repairing the damage.

Enyimba desperate to avoid unwanted history

Although it is early days in the league, the People's Elephant are deeply asleep in the relegation places, and already staring at their worst start in the top flight, with the club yet to win after three matches.

The last time Enyimba went through their opening three league games without a victory was in the 2000/01 season, when they recorded one draw and two defeats.

They lost 1-0 away to Gombe United, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Lobi Stars and were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Rangers International.

They also began the 1999 season without a win in their first four matches, recording two draws and two defeats.

Enyimba opened that campaign with a 0-0 home draw against Gabros before drawing 1-1 away to Kwara Stars. They then suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Plateau United before losing by the same scoreline at Kano Pillars on matchday four.

Deutsch and his players will therefore be desperate to ensure history does not take another unwanted turn.

They can draw inspiration from the 2024 meeting with Sporting Lagos, when Enyimba secured a 2-0 victory through goals from Ekwutoziam Eze and Elijah Akanni.

Another victory over the Lagos side could provide more than three points. It could give Enyimba the confidence and momentum needed to begin climbing away from the bottom.

Sporting Lagos arrive wounded

Sporting Lagos have also endured an inconsistent return to the top flight, although their campaign has included one emphatic highlight.

The "Noisy Lagosians" produced one of the standout results of their opening fixtures when they thrashed city rivals Inter Lagos 3-0.

However, that performance was followed by a 2-0 home defeat to Abia Warriors at the weekend, leaving the Lagosians with little room for error as they travel to Aba.

Their campaign had started with a 2-0 defeat away to Doma United, meaning Wednesday's encounter presents both sides with an opportunity to steady their respective seasons.

Doma United seek response against Plateau United

Despite suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Kano Pillars on Sunday, Doma United remain top of the NPFL table and will look to respond immediately when they welcome Plateau United to the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

The result against Daniel Ogunmodede (IJA BALL) led Pillars was a major setback for the league leaders, but their position at the summit means they still have plenty to play for.

Doma United will be looking for a return to winning ways against a Plateau United side they defeated in their previous meeting, with Andrew Majalisa scoring the only goal in that encounter.

Plateau United, meanwhile, will be hoping to frustrate the league leaders and return from Gombe with something to show for their efforts.

Kano Clubs pulling their Weights

Surprisingly, the two Kano clubs have emerged as early contenders in the 2026/27 campaign, with Barau FC and Kano Pillars both making strong starts.

Barau FC enter matchday five in second place with eight points from four matches and remain unbeaten, having recorded two home victories and two draws away from home.

The Maliya Boys have quickly established the Sani Abacha Stadium as a difficult venue for visiting teams and will be determined to preserve that unbeaten record when Abia Warriors come calling.

There is also a major incentive at the top of the table as the home side Barau can move into first place if they defeat Abia Warriors and Doma United fail to beat Plateau United.

Last season, Mohammed Umar scored twice as Barau FC secured maximum points against Abia Warriors. But, Abia Warriors arrive in Kano with renewed confidence after their impressive 2-0 victory over Sporting Lagos in Lagos.

That result was more than just three points for the Umuahia-based side. It lifted some of the pressure around their campaign and provided a much-needed spark.

Their biggest challenge now is to build on that result against one of the most impressive teams of the opening weeks.

Kano Pillars meet Inter Lagos in first top-flight clash

While Barau FC chase the summit, former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa's Kano Pillars will face Inter Lagos in what will be the first-ever top-flight meeting between the two clubs.

Pillars have made a blistering start in front of goal, scoring nine times in three matches; the highest tally by any team at this stage of the campaign.

That attacking output makes their clash with Inter Lagos one of the fixtures likely to attract plenty of attention.

Inter, however, will arrive in Kano with confidence after their shock victory over Enyimba in Aba, and the Lagos newcomers will be looking to prove that their victory was no fluke.

With Pillars' firepower and Inter's growing belief, this could develop into one of the more open encounters of the midweek round.

Champions Rangers target third straight win

Defending champions, Fidelis Ilechukwu led Rangers International will be aiming for a third consecutive victory when they host Ranchers Bees at their temporary home; the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

The Flying Antelopes will be keen to maintain their momentum as they look to establish themselves among the early contenders for another league title.

But Ranchers Bees possess a major attacking threat in midfielder Mohammed Rabiu Zulkifilu, who has already scored five goals in three appearances.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rangers will therefore need to keep a close watch on the free-scoring midfielder if they are to extend their winning run.

Bendel Insurance face unbeaten Ikorodu City

Bendel Insurance will welcome Ikorodu City in another intriguing midweek encounter, with the Lagos side arriving unbeaten after their first three matches.

Oga boys, Ikorodu City have recorded one victory and two draws and will be hoping to maintain that unbeaten start against the Benin Arsenal.

Insurance, meanwhile, can draw confidence from their previous meeting in this fixture, when Alex Oweilayefa produced a stunning hat-trick insuring a 4-0 victory for the Benin side.

But with Ikorodu City yet to taste defeat this season, another comfortable win will not be taken for granted.

Other matchday five fixtures

Elsewhere, Kwara United will host Nasarawa United as both sides look to strengthen their positions in the early league standings.

At the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna, the Ikon Allah boys, Niger Tornadoes will welcome Warri Wolves in another important midweek encounter.

Still reeling from their ouster from the continent, Shooting Stars will also be at home at the Lekan Salami Stadium, where the Oluyole Warriors face Katsina United.

The midweek programme will then conclude on Thursday when Finidi George's Rivers United host Kun Khalifat FC.

With the early league table beginning to take shape, the fifth round promises another decisive set of fixtures; from Enyimba's battle to escape the bottom to the growing competition at the summit, where Doma United, Barau FC and the chasing pack continue to fight for early control of the NPFL title race.