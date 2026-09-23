South Africa: Death Penalty - Let's Not Aspire to Being a Bloodthirsty, Barbaric Nation

As ANC leaders revive calls to restore the death penalty, evidence shows capital punishment neither deters crime nor protects survivors from wrongful convictions.

"ANC Lives. ANC Leads" goes the slogan, much loved by party members. It is emblazoned on T-shirts, posters, pamphlets and paraphernalia distributed at conferences.

This was certainly true once upon a time, that bygone era when the party actually had something to offer the people. What came out of the mouths of the leaders was considered, and policy proposals emanating from the party had meat on the bones.

In a plural society replete with ideas, some of these utterances and proposals were contentious, but they were the kind of stuff you could work with. A far cry from the yelling populism of today.

Last week, the ANC's deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane was trudging the streets of Ekurhuleni, where she was offering her and her party's condolences to the families of the nine femicide victims and venting anger at this scourge blighting our country.

She empathised with the community, assured them and the country that no stone would be left unturned in the quest to track the killer or killers and also sent a message to the women of South Africa that the government was all hands on deck in the battle against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Then, in remarks...