South Africa: 'Send Out the Plumbers and the Water Bills!' Deputy Minister Tells Leaky Councils

Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister Dr Jack Bloom has outlined plans to 'narrow the gap' between government promises and the delivery of water and sanitation services. But with roughly 13,000 unfixed leaks in the Durban area alone, these bold promises are unlikely to be fulfilled any time soon.

More than 20 years after the last major policy review, the government has invited the public to comment on its latest plans to overhaul South Africa's largely dysfunctional water and sanitation sector - placing a fresh emphasis on a "modernised" regulatory system featuring mandatory, enforceable service delivery agreements with municipalities.

At a public consultation meeting in Durban on 22 September, the national Department of Water and Sanitation presented an outline of its new Strategic Framework for Water and Sanitation Services, nearly 23 years after the previous version was approved by Cabinet.

The new version is open for public comment until the end of October.

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Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister Jack Bloom acknowledged, however, that there was a long way to go in "narrowing the gap" between government promises and delivery to ordinary citizens.

"When I visited eThekwini last month, I saw residents [who had been] without tap water for years, a backlog of 13,000 leaks, sewage spills, and flood damage still unrepaired after four years.

"Nationally, more than two million households still use unventilated pit toilets. One in five of those households is in KwaZulu-Natal."

He noted that the eThekwini municipality reported 58.7% non-revenue water in the last...