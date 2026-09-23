South Africa: Xenophobic Surge Dials Up Trauma for Many Immigrant Pupils At SA Schools in 2026

XenoBarometer tracks the anti-immigrant movement and its impact. We aim to surface underreported stories, paying close attention to potential rights abuses, emerging patterns in anti-immigrant mobilisation and failures in the government's response.

The wave of xenophobic nationalism that has swept over South Africa in 2026 has resurfaced and inflected some longstanding issues in the education sector.

In Cape Town, immigrant parents of pupils in several schools were left dismayed in the last week of June after school authorities sent messages requesting valid immigration documentation.

On 24 June, a week before the expiry of the March and March deadline for undocumented migrants to leave the country, Excelsior High School in Belville sent a letter home with pupils of immigrant parents, asking them to "Kindly provide the school with an official study permit for your child or proof of application for study permit immediately", and warning that "our school will be audited by the Department of Home Affairs to prevent any complications with regards to adhering to the Immigration's (sic) Act as stipulated in the Government Gazette of 2014".

In the same week, Buren High School in Brooklyn sent out a WhatsApp message requesting "foreign learners to submit an updated copy of their child's valid immigration documentation... by tomorrow".

Buren's deputy principal, Shamini Govender, told Viewfinder that the communication had been issued "because a valid document is a requirement. Especially in matric exams, we...