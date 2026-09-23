South Africa: A Swartland Grand Prix? Now Isn't That Grand...

Plans for a privately funded Swartland Formula One Grand Prix could boost tourism, investment and jobs, while avoiding the financial and governance risks of government-funded hosting.

Over the last few years I have come to realise that some of the people I most enjoy spending time with are part of a tribe I did not grow up in.

They have their own rituals and sometimes their own language.

At times, even their own clothes.

What they don't have is Sunday afternoons.

Those are given over to their devotions, communing with the high priests of their chosen group, along with the strange sounds and voices that are both instantly recognisable and entirely unfathomable.

I've tried to join them from time to time. To do what they do on a Sunday afternoon.

I must confess, despite my great love for this group of people, I don't think I will ever be one of them.

I'm not sure what drives their addiction to Formula One, but it is absolutely in their blood. It is something they grew up with, that keeps them going from Sunday to Sunday.

I think my first memory of this sport was back in 1993. Everyone was talking about strange names, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell, Ayrton Senna, the singularly named and clearly exotic Kyalami...

I was not there, of course.

I was, I think, on...