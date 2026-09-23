South Africa: Consent Vs a Dangling Carrot - What Must Change to Stop Funeral Policy Killings?

opinion

Murder for Money schemes have appeared on the National Financial Ombudsman's radar. She suggests that urgent changes need to be made in how insurance companies sell funeral policies to avoid putting unsuspecting victims' lives at risk.

Last month, a high court judge was gobsmacked to learn that people were being killed by ruthless syndicates so they could profit from funeral policies which the victims were not even aware of.

This drew into question the entire life insurance industry and how easy it is for unsuspecting victims to become the target of organised criminals seeking to profit from their deaths.

But earlier this week, the National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO) stepped forward and again raised this alarming question, and said urgent changes were needed within the life insurance industry to safeguard the lives of would-be victims.

The simple suggestion seemed like common sense: get consent from the person whose life is being insured.

While a legal expert in the thick of ongoing Murder for Money investigations acknowledges the NFO's stance as a step in the right direction, he believes further changes are required where certain policy structures are "incentivising" criminals to commit these heinous crimes.

FOR CONTEXT Murder trial reveals how you can be insured without knowing it -- and killed for the money August 20, 2026 "Getting consent from the person whose life is being insured is certainly a step in the right...