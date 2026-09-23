South Africa: Europe's Political Centre Is Almost Out of Time

22 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Natale Labia

Europe's political centre is fracturing as economic stagnation fuels the far right, threatening Germany, the rules-based order and South Africa.

Only a few months ago, it looked as if the tide might be turning. When Viktor Orbán was toppled in Hungary in April, many - including this columnist - concluded that European voters had finally seen through the deal that ethno-nationalist populists were offering ... cultural grievance with immigration concealing industrial-scale cronyism behind.

Conservatism on immigration and social policy would endure and had shifted to the centre, but the radicalisation, Euro-scepticism and hate speech of the far right had peaked.

Germany has just delivered a sharp rebuke to this narrative. In Mecklenberg-Western Pomerania on Sunday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) took a drubbing, obtaining a mere 4.9% of the vote, according to preliminary polling results - short of the 5% threshold required to enter the state parliament.

The far right Alternative for Germany won with 38%, narrowly ahead of the Social Democrats on 35.5%. In Berlin, the CDU lost to The Left party. Furthermore, these grim results for the centre-right came only a fortnight after the AfD beat the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt, a result which raises the possibility that the extreme right will be able to form a government in that state, and that Germany will have its first...

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