South Africa: Europe's Political Centre Is Almost Out of Time

Europe's political centre is fracturing as economic stagnation fuels the far right, threatening Germany, the rules-based order and South Africa.

Only a few months ago, it looked as if the tide might be turning. When Viktor Orbán was toppled in Hungary in April, many - including this columnist - concluded that European voters had finally seen through the deal that ethno-nationalist populists were offering ... cultural grievance with immigration concealing industrial-scale cronyism behind.

Conservatism on immigration and social policy would endure and had shifted to the centre, but the radicalisation, Euro-scepticism and hate speech of the far right had peaked.

Germany has just delivered a sharp rebuke to this narrative. In Mecklenberg-Western Pomerania on Sunday, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's Christian Democrats (CDU) took a drubbing, obtaining a mere 4.9% of the vote, according to preliminary polling results - short of the 5% threshold required to enter the state parliament.

The far right Alternative for Germany won with 38%, narrowly ahead of the Social Democrats on 35.5%. In Berlin, the CDU lost to The Left party. Furthermore, these grim results for the centre-right came only a fortnight after the AfD beat the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt, a result which raises the possibility that the extreme right will be able to form a government in that state, and that Germany will have its first...