South Africa: Joburg Breathes New Life Into the History On Its Streets

A jazz legend whose shoe is regularly kept polished by a mysterious admirer, giant steel pigeons honouring Johannesburg's Asian community and the story of Pickhandle Mary are among the pieces of Joburg's history being brought back to life on its streets.

Across a city better known these days for crumbling infrastructure, Joburg has been restoring another kind of infrastructure -- the artworks, monuments, plaques and storyboards that tell the tales of the people who built, challenged and changed the city.

Four prominent public artworks have recently been restored by the Johannesburg Development Agency, 15 blue heritage plaques have been replaced or refurbished, and new historical storyboards and signage are being installed.

Joburg has several hundred public artworks, including murals, mosaics, sculptures, monuments, memorials and street art, according to the City.

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Its blue heritage plaque programme alone has grown to more than 230 markers spread across the city over the past 20 years.

Eric Itzkin, who retired in August 2026 as the City's Head of Heritage, said the latest work was not a once-off rescue operation, but part of a longstanding programme of the Directorate: Arts, Culture and Heritage, for maintaining and enhancing the city's public heritage.

"It's kind of a long-term programme. Year by year we repair, refurbish and upgrade artworks, and that's been going for the last several years really," he said.

The focus changes each year.

Previous work included restoration in the Vilakazi Street precinct and a major revamp...